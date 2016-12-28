Top 5 Male Beauty Bloggers to Follow in 2017

Aaron Valentic
Dec 28, 2016 @ 4:00 pm

If 2016 could be described in one word (besides crazy, for certain less-pleasing topics); it would be the year of the individual.  Throughout the fashion and beauty industry, there has been a greater push to not be a part of the norm, but to stand out from the crowd.

Hence the rise of the male beauty blogger.  When it comes to how these guys approach makeup, the mantra is the bigger and bolder the better.  From their on-point lip colors and razor sharp brows, these bloggers are not about the natural look.

Men everywhere are embracing these techniques in their own day-to-day lives.  And with the help of these rising kings (and yes, queens) of the beauty scene, they are sure to keep our interests sparked well into the New Year.

1 of 5 patrickstarrr/Instagram

Patrick Star

Reigning as one of the original male beauty bloggers with nearly 2 million YouTube subscribers, Patrick has a loyal fan base coveting every brow stroke and color choice.

2 of 5 jamescharles/Instagram

James Charles

At only 17 years old, James Charles has taken the beauty industry by storm – not only for his fantastical beauty tutorials, but as becoming the first ever male CoverGirl.

3 of 5 mannymua733/Instagram

Manny Mua

When it comes to feeling fierce and fabulous, Manny Mua has us covered with his larger than life personality that has his nearly 2.6 million Instagram followers coming back for more.

4 of 5 cybersleep/Instagram

Ryan Potter

An up-and-coming star in the beauty blogger realm, Ryan Potter’s “Back to School” makeup tutorial gave him the spotlight and a growing social media presence.

5 of 5 thegabrielzamora/Instagram

Gabriel Zamora

Color is no stranger to Gabriel Zamora , from his signature blue locks to his use of color within his makeup routines has his followers begging for more.

