Top 5 Male Beauty Bloggers to Follow in 2017

If 2016 could be described in one word (besides crazy, for certain less-pleasing topics); it would be the year of the individual. Throughout the fashion and beauty industry, there has been a greater push to not be a part of the norm, but to stand out from the crowd.

Hence the rise of the male beauty blogger. When it comes to how these guys approach makeup, the mantra is the bigger and bolder the better. From their on-point lip colors and razor sharp brows, these bloggers are not about the natural look.

Men everywhere are embracing these techniques in their own day-to-day lives. And with the help of these rising kings (and yes, queens) of the beauty scene, they are sure to keep our interests sparked well into the New Year.