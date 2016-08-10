Too Faced x Kat Von D Is The Best Collaboration We've Ever Seen

We've been hit with a slew of beauty collaborations the past few weeks (Beautyblender x Supergoop!, Too Faced x Beautyblender etc....) but of all the upcoming collaborations none has been more hyped or more teased than the Too Faced x Kat Von D #BetterTogether collaborative collection. First of all, it feels like they've been teasing the collection for years. Secondly, this is a huge industry first — this will be the first collaborative collection between two makeup brands! Not to mention that both Kat Von D and Too Faced's makeup lines are extremely popular (if you've tried KVD's Tattoo liner or Too Faced blushes then you totally understand why.) So of course we lost it yesterday when they finally unveiled the details of the collection.

Last night both Kat Von D and Too Faced shared photos and details of the upcoming collaboration and we could not be more excited. The half pink, halfblack heart-shaped palette with gold and silver detailing is so cute that we couldn't have imagined it any prettier. Plus the two halves are connected magnetically, which means that they come apart in the middle... that's just about the coolest thing we've seen a palette do, like ever. All of the shades included in the palette will be completely new and unique to the collection, plus the palette will come with a full sized Better Than Sex Mascara and a full sized TattooLiner. And the collection is also cruelty free, vegan and limited edition, to boot. The collection will launch in the North America at Sephora on the 26th of December, and on Valentines Day internationally. There's no word yet about the pricing, but we're pretty sure that just a minor detail considering the amazingness coming our way.