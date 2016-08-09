Too Faced X Beautyblender Finally Unveiled Their Collaboration

If you're not following Too Faced's founder Jerrod Blandino on Instagram, then today is the day you need to change that. While Jerrod is literally always sharing sneak peeks of upcoming Too Faced products, collaborations and BTS moments, yesterday he was really generous and unveiled the Too Faced x Beautyblender collaboration in all of it's glory. That's saying a lot because we still haven't recovered from the release of the Beautyblender x Supergoop! collaboration, TBH.

Woohooooo! Check out how friggen cute our Collab w @beautyblender turned out! It's Clover! 🐶🍀💖#Sephora @reaannsilva #availablesoon #CandlelightGlow A photo posted by Jerrod Blandino (@jerrodblandino) on Aug 8, 2016 at 8:33pm PDT

We've talked about how obsessed we are with Jerrod's dog Clover before, and it seems like everyone else is just as obsessed from what we can see from the upcoming release. The collaboration includes three products, one of which is Beautyblender's Blotterazzi blotting sponges adorned with the cutest drawing of Clover.

And if you still need more to get excited about don't worry — there are two other products in the collaboration, a white Beautyblender sponge and Too Faced's Candlelight Glow highlighter. Jerrod did not share the release date or the pricing but he did hashtag "#sephora" and "#availablesoon." So, not that we're ever not watching Sephora's "Just In" page, but we'll be paying extra attention for this one.