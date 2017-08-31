Too Faced Just Released 11 New Peachy Products

How are we feeling today, you ask? Thanks to Too Faced, just peachy. Drawing inspiration from one of our juiciest, sweetest fruits (and possibly one of the most popular emojis?), Too Faced’s co-founder Jerrod Blandino teased his “peach revolution” earlier this year when he revealed that a Peaches and Cream collection was on the way. Well, the day has arrived and the collection includes 11 (yes, you read it!) new products exclusive to Sephora.

The collection includes product standouts like ultra-flattering Melting Powder Blush, a Matte Eyeshadow Palette, a 12-shade Matte Foundation line, 20 Matte Long-Wear Lipstick hues, a Mattifying Setting Spray, but even more exciting, they all smell like and are infused with peaches and sweet fig cream. It’s like being treated to dessert all day long without the extra calories.

You can check out and shop the entire range, available now at Sephora, below.

