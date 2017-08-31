Too Faced Just Released 11 New Peachy Products

toofaced/Instagram
Victoria Moorhouse
Aug 31, 2017 @ 1:30 pm

How are we feeling today, you ask? Thanks to Too Faced, just peachy. Drawing inspiration from one of our juiciest, sweetest fruits (and possibly one of the most popular emojis?), Too Faced’s co-founder Jerrod Blandino teased his “peach revolution” earlier this year when he revealed that a Peaches and Cream collection was on the way. Well, the day has arrived and the collection includes 11 (yes, you read it!) new products exclusive to Sephora.

The collection includes product standouts like ultra-flattering Melting Powder Blush, a Matte Eyeshadow Palette, a 12-shade Matte Foundation line, 20 Matte Long-Wear Lipstick hues, a Mattifying Setting Spray, but even more exciting, they all smell like and are infused with peaches and sweet fig cream. It’s like being treated to dessert all day long without the extra calories.

You can check out and shop the entire range, available now at Sephora, below.

1 of 11 Courtesy

TOO FACED Just Peachy Velvet Matte Eye Shadow Palette 

$45 SHOP NOW
2 of 11 Courtesy

TOO FACED Peach Kiss Moisture Matte Long Wear Lipstick

$21 SHOP NOW
3 of 11 Courtesy

TOO FACED Peach Perfect Comfort Matte Foundation

$36 SHOP NOW
4 of 11 Courtesy

TOO FACED Primed & Peachy Cooling Matte Perfecting Primer 

$32 SHOP NOW
5 of 11 Courtesy

TOO FACED Peach Mist Mattifying Setting Spray

$32 SHOP NOW
6 of 11 Courtesy

TOO FACED Sweetie Pie Radiant Matte Bronzer 

$30 SHOP NOW
7 of 11 Courtesy

TOO FACED Peach My Cheeks Melting Powder Blush

$30 SHOP NOW
8 of 11 Courtesy

TOO FACED Peach Blur Translucent Smoothing Finishing Powder

$30 SHOP NOW
9 of 11 Courtesy

TOO FACED Peach Frost Melting Powder Highlighter

$30 SHOP NOW
10 of 11 Courtesy

TOO FACED Bronzed Peach Melting Powder Bronzer 

$30 SHOP NOW
11 of 11 Courtesy

TOO FACED Peach Perfect Mattifying Setting Powder

$32 SHOP NOW

