I Tried This Popular Plumping Gloss, and My Lips Actually Looked Bigger in Minutes

While I may not be a full-blown lip gloss stan now, I do stand by this particular one for its ability to do more than just shine. The gloss is a potent upgrade of its predecessor, the brand's popular Lip Injection Extreme, and brings extra-strength plumping abilities and long-term results (we're talking hours here, people) to the lips. It's described by Too Faced as being "so powerfully effective, it's not for plumping rookies," since the brand's advanced volumizing technology immediately gets to work on visibly filling out even the smallest pouts.