Too Faced’s New Chocolate Palette Is Infused with Real Gold

Too Faced is making their sweet-smelling Chocolate Palette even more desirable. Thanks to a teaser video shared by co-founder Jerrod Blandino, we now know the brand will be releasing a Chocolate Gold Palette. The new addition is an update on the original with new shimmery bright colors, in addition to matte neutrals, that are infused with real gold.

Because if there’s anything better than a smoky eye that smells like dessert, it’s one that shimmers thanks to the precious metal.

We don't have any news on pricing as of yet, but from the video we can tell the palette will include a bright magenta shade named "New Money," a deep purple named "Livin' Lavish," and a metallic gold called "Gold Dipped."

Here's hoping Too Faced lets us indulge sooner rather than later.