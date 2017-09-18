Too Faced’s New Better Than Sex Product Has Nothing to Do with Beauty

Long before there was sex-proof mascara, there was mascara that was better than sex. Too Faced’s cult-classic tube sky-rocketed into fame with its ability to lift, lengthen, and volumize your eyelashes. Now the "Better Than Sex" line is finally growing, but the new product has literally nothing to do with beauty. Co-founder Jerrod Blandino is bringing you heels. Yes, like shoes, and these, too, might actually be better than getting it on.

These shoes are Better Than Sex! #toofaced #betterthansex #BetterThanSexShoes #AvailableSoon #Vegan #MadeInItaly A post shared by Jerrod Blandino (@jerrodblandino) on Sep 17, 2017 at 7:07pm PDT

Back in July, the co-founder shared a picture of pink sparkly pointed-toe heel with clear panels on the side, which also had “Better Than Sex” stamped on the sole. In the hashtags, it referenced that they were a prop for an upcoming video, but then a few days ago Blandino shared another image of the shoes (this time, a wall of ‘em!) and said they’ll be available for purchase.

VIDEO: The Crazy Cost of a Lifetime of Beauty

According to his post, the brand will have a limited amount of the vegan sparkly shoes for sale at October’s Better Than Sex Pop Up in New York City. To fit with the theme of your favorite mascara, the shoes feature a winking eye with enviable lashes on the back.

RELATED: The Best Beauty Looks From the 2017 Emmys Red Carpet

No news on how much they’ll cost you, but they’re definitely a must-have for a self-profaced Too Faced addict, or really, anyone with a shoe obsession.