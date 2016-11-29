Tom Ford's New Lips and Boys Launch Is the Only Thing You Need to Get Over a Breakup

Remember when Tom Ford made you the happiest girl in the world and made a Drake lipstick? A deep, vampy, shiny violet that sold out almost instantaneously and reminded you of your dream boy (and maybe T. Swift’s?) Drake? Well, the designer is at it again with a 25-piece addition to the Lips and Boys collection. And if there was literally any cure to getting over a breakup, I would say a ginormous lineup of lippies named after boys that don’t suck and will accessorize literally any outfit is probably it. But then again, that’s just me.

So what’s the newness with all the dudes (which of course references the lipsticks—come on, keep up)? Apart from 25 new names, the brand has released 10 matte finishes.

Now on to those names! Of the lot, you’ll find Logan, a creamy, eye-catching fuchsia which will enlighten any Gilmore Girls fan’s life. We’re not saying this shade is named after the dude that made jumping from a tower with a parasol in hand a sexy act, but it is convenient to the times. Snowdon is a light pearlized brown that will amp up any neutrals collection.

The New Boys are coming November 21.

Dylan is the prettiest crimson red you ever did see, while Ashton, part of the violet fam, is a subtle creamy berry. Of course, that’s not nearly it, but if we’d be here all day if we had to pick the qualities we loved most out of all Tom Ford’s lipstick miracles.

Each lipstick retails at $36, which is on the pricer side, but we can vouch that the color payoff is intense and they feel ultra-comfortable on your pout. Of course, if you don’t have to pay rent for a few months, you might think about indulging in the entire original 50-piece collection for a whopping $1,950. No, we’re not kidding.

In the meantime, I’ll be waltzing into cuffing season with Logan by my side.