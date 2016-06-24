This One-Year-Old's Contouring Video Is the Only One You Need

If you're rolling your eyes at yet another contouring video, hold up. This is a clip you really need to see.

One-year-old Peace Marie looks like a pro as she brushes highlighter, bronzer, and other contouring accoutrement across her adorable little face, and that's probably because she's the daughter of celebrity makeup artist Felicia LaTour. LaTour counts Karreuche Tran and Christina Milian among her big deal clients, and she couldn't help but film her kiddo getting creative with makeup as she sat in her high chair with a well-placed mirror.

When the YouTube makeup artists give you confidence to try and do your own makeup and you start feelin yourself a lil too much 😂🎨🙈 ... #feeandpeace #oneyearoldbaby A video posted by Felicia La Tour (@felicialatour) on Jun 16, 2016 at 5:50pm PDT

LaTour explains that she offers Peace Marie items from her kit that she doesn't use, although the toddler still manages to swipe some of mom's favorites every now and again. You can tell the little girl studies her proud mama's every move given the way she holds the brush and looks in the mirror. Seriously, so cute.

And if you think LaTour is creating a makeup fiend, think again. She says that embracing natural beauty is a major focus in her parenting style, emphasizing that while makeup is a lot of fun it's more of a way to express yourself, not something that's a necessity to feel good about one's self.