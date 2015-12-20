8 Tips For Making Your Makeup Look Great In Photos 

'Tis the season to eat, drink, and have your photo taken. Chances are if you attend at least one holiday party this season, you’re going to wind up in a ‘gram or two. Aside from a flattering outfit and a smile, your makeup will ensure you look fabulous every time an iPhone or camera is pointed your way.

In real life, your makeup application may be museum-worthy, but an iPhone’s flash can be unforgiving and it’s likely you’re not going to be given the opportunity to approve photos before they hit Instagram. Instead of spending the night scrolling through your feed and untagging yourself in unflattering pictures in real-time, there are a few easy tweaks you can make to your party makeup routine so it’s photo-friendly. We’ve broken down eight ways that will guarantee you look your best in front of the lens—and maybe get a few extra likes—every single time.

