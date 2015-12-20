8 Tips For Making Your Makeup Look Great In Photos 

'Tis the season to eat, drink, and have your photo taken. Chances are if you attend at least one holiday party this season, you’re going to wind up in a ‘gram or two. Aside from a flattering outfit and a smile, your makeup will ensure you look fabulous every time an iPhone or camera is pointed your way.

In real life, your makeup application may be museum-worthy, but an iPhone’s flash can be unforgiving and it’s likely you’re not going to be given the opportunity to approve photos before they hit Instagram. Instead of spending the night scrolling through your feed and untagging yourself in unflattering pictures in real-time, there are a few easy tweaks you can make to your party makeup routine so it’s photo-friendly. We’ve broken down eight ways that will guarantee you look your best in front of the lens—and maybe get a few extra likes—every single time.

1 of 8 Courtesy

Urban Decay Complexion Primer Potion

You might not be able to time the point in the night when your picture will be taken at a party, you can however, plan for your makeup to be intact for every photo op. Using a primer before applying foundation will ensure your foundation stays intact for every photo op. Urban Decay’s primer brightens skin and minimizes fine lines in addition to providing a base for smooth, long-lasting foundation coverage.

2 of 8 Courtesy

Dior Diorskin Nude Air Healthy Glow Ultra-Fluid Serum Foundation SPF 25

Opt for a sheer foundation that enhances your complexion while still providing adequate coverage for problem areas for flawless skin that isn’t cakey. Dior’s Nude Skin is an ultra lightweight formula has a smooth, natural, photo-ready finish.

3 of 8 Courtesy

NYX Cosmetics Bronzer And Blusher Combo in Phi Phi Island

Choosing just blush or bronzer can make your face look flat in pictures. To frame your face, use bronzer around its perimeter and on your cheekbones, followed by blush on the apples of your cheeks.

4 of 8 Courtesy

Bobbi Brown Blotting Papers

Keep a supply of blotting sheets on stand-by to quickly minimize shine and oil, before the flash goes off. Piling on powder for touchups can make skin look dull in photos.

5 of 8 Courtesy

Crest 3D White 3d Whitestrips 1 Hour Express 

Take your signature smile up a notch with a whiter smile. Crest’s express kit delivers visible results in just one hour—quicker than it takes to style party-ready hair and makeup.

6 of 8 Courtesy

L’Oreal Infallible The Super Slim Liquid Eyeliner

Upgrade your pencil liner to a liquid one for extra definition of your eyes in photos. If you’re used to using a kohl liner, trace a thin line along your lashes for a more natural look that will still help your eyes pop.

7 of 8 Courtesy

Benefit Cosmetics They’re Real! Tinted Lash Primer

At the end of a late night, removing false lashes is one more thing between your head hitting your pillow. For longer, separated lashes, that will define and open eyes in every shot, apply a coat of Benefit’s tinted lash primer before your favorite mascara.

8 of 8 Courtesy

Estee Lauder Brow Now Volumizing Brow Tint

Even the most sculpted brows can get lost in pictures, especially at the tails where hair is thinner. Fill in sparse areas subtly with a gel to bring out your bone structure in every snapshot taken throughout the night.

