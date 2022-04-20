Tinx Prefers Makeup That Looks Like She's Been Making Out

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

I think a lot about how the era you come of age in has such an impact on your beauty standards. I grew up in England. In the '90s we were all obsessed with Kate Moss's British punk-rocker look. She was the face of Rimmel London and would always wear so much eyeliner. I remember thinking, "How do girls apply it on their waterline like that?" My earliest beauty memory is of when it took four of my girlfriends to hold my eye open to put on eyeliner.

Now, I'm a part of the over-30 club, so we need to get things rolling. I love retinol. My favorite is Dr. Lara Devgan Retinol + Bakuchiol Serum. I use all sorts of masks, especially Dr. Jart Sheet Masks, because they feel very hefty in a good way. I also like to use the Tracie Martyn Enzyme Mask once or twice a week. And if you have a pimple, it works as an overnight zit cream.

I love makeup that makes you look like you just made out with someone or ran up a flight of stairs. I'm afraid of lipstick and like to keep it very natural, so I am obsessed with Dior Addict's Lip Glow. I also use the Hourglass setting spray, which is very light and has a plumping effect. But the king of dewy products is the CharlotteTilbury Hollywood filter. I had a photo shoot last week, and my makeup artist mixed the new Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Foundation with the Hollywood filter, and oh my god, it's like the elixir of life.

The reason there's still a stigma around injectables is that there continues to be so much lying and mystery about them. I have a lot of younger girls following me, and I don't want them to think that my skin looks like this because I just drink a lot of water. My forehead doesn't move; you could project a movie on it, it's so smooth. It's fine to do Botox, fillers, and whatever you want. I just want to be realistic about it.

Throughout my 20s, I would look at Instagram models and think, "Wow, I will never get to this seemingly perfect life." Then I heard the mantra "Comparison is the thief of joy." When I started internalizing that concept, it completely changed my life for the better. The reason that I have all these little tips and tricks is not because I'm some holier-than-thou person; it's because I've been through it. I've sat on my bed crying, thinking that my life is so far from what I see on social media. If I can help someone a bit younger than me skip a few stages of self-doubt, that is what I was put on this earth to do.

Sometimes the greatest act of self-care is setting your boundaries. Our time is limited — we have to protect ourselves and our energy. Being super cognizant of what's lifting you up and what's dragging you down, then putting healthy boundaries in place, is really the ultimate act of caring for yourself.

I'm finally ready to deliver content to my followers in a new way. It's Me, Tinx will be a podcast and weekly live radio show. The episodes will be a continuation of my ongoing conversations around dating advice, pop culture, and, of course, my hot takes. I always want to either be entertaining or informing. I hope that this can help me do that at the next level. Should my legacy be putting together this community of amazing people to learn and laugh with, then I am so proud of that.