The Best Time-Saving Tinted Moisturizers to Shop Right Now

Courtesy
Victoria Moorhouse
Oct 03, 2017 @ 6:00 pm

When it comes to multitasking beauty products, tinted moisturizers come out on top. Part skincare and part color cosmetics, these tubes are infused with pigment to provide the lightest wash of coverage, all while giving your skin and extra dose of hydration, which will become more and more essential as the colder months approach. Now available in a multitude of skin tone options and in creamy, weightless, and quick-absorbing formulas, they’re also ideal for anyone who needs to trim a few minutes off their daily morning routine. No matter your budget—we’ve got options starting at $13—these are the very best buys to stock up on now.

VIDEO: We Tried It: The Vampire Facial

1 of 7 Courtesy

SHISEIDO WASO Color-Smart Day Moisturizer

This science-y tinted moisturizer is like a magic trick in a tube. The oil-free formula reacts with your skin to adapt to your skin tone and leaves behind a matte finish with an SPF 30 to protect you against harsh UVA/UVB rays.

Shiseido $38 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 7 Courtesy

Chantecaille Just Skin Tinted Moisturizer

Set with SPF and made with antioxidant-rich green tea, this skin tint melts into your skin in seconds. While it is definitely a splurge, trust–it’s so lightweight, you’ll forget you have anything on at all.

Chantecaille $72 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

NARS Velvet Matte Skin Tint 

This hydrating tinted moisturizer has a blurring component that helps mask perceived imperfections while evening out your skin tone.

Nars $45 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 7 Courtesy

W3LL PEOPLE Bio Tint Moisturizing Foundation

Natural beauty lovers, here’s your best drugstore bet. The coconut oil quenches your skin’s thirst, while ingredients like ginseng provide antioxidant protection and broccoli seed oil brightens.

W3LL PEOPLE $29 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 7 Courtesy

 IMAN Skin Tone Evener BB CRÈME

Though technically a BB cream, IMAN’s tube is touted as a vitamin C-infused skin tone evener that sets your complexion while boosting your moisture levels—all for $13 a pop.

Iman Cosmetics $13 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 7 Courtesy

Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer

This creamy SPF-infused formula has the faintest tint of pigment, allowing your true skin to shine through.

Laura Mercier $44 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 7 Courtesy

BareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Hydrating Gel Cream

When the need of moisture is at an all time high, this tube doesn’t disappoint. The buildable gel-like cream glides over your skin and leaves your skin more hydrated as time goes on. You won’t hate the glowy, radiant finish, either.

bareMinerals $30 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!