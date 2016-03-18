Tinashe's MAC Collaboration Is Inspired by Her Soulful R&B Music

When your job requires commanding audiences of 20,000-plus screaming fans, you don't think twice about piling on the makeup (the more dramatic the better, right?). So it's understandable that R&B singer Tinashe prefers to keep her beauty routine more toned down on a day-to-day basis. "It's all about the eyes," she recently told InStyle before taking the stage at SXSW. That's why her new collaboration with MAC—an eye shadow palette with nine colors, each named after songs off her album, Joyride—consists of steely neutrals.

Courtesy of MAC

Eye shadow X 9/Tinashe, $32; maccosmetics.com

"I picked the colors based on things I see in nature, because I'm all about the outdoors," she added. "I also threw a popsicle shade in there too, because it's fun to mix it up once in a while." The palette, inspired by the artist's smooth and seductive vocals, is the first rollout of the beauty brand's new Future Forward campaign, which spotlights emerging talent in the music industry, including Halsey, Lion Babe, and Dej Loaf, each of whom developed a different product that pays homage to their sound.

And while Tinashe agrees that it's fun to experiment with makeup (like a true girl boss, she spearheaded development of the project from start to finish), she's the first to admit that beauty comes from the inside. "It starts with your attitude—the stuff exuding through your face, not just on your face," she said. "That's what really heightens and enhances your makeup. Having confidence in yourself and feeling beautiful is what truly makes you look and feel the best."