These Products Are the Beauty Equivalent of a Mood Ring

Erin Lukas
Apr 21, 2016 @ 2:30 pm

If you were a ‘90s child, chances are you relied on mood rings to let the world know exactly how you were feeling at any given time. Fast forward over 20 years later, and the appeal of changing colors has all but worn off.  Beauty products are appealing to our nostalgia for the decade with shades that transform literally before our eyes. Instead of giving away your true inner feelings, these hues deliver a completely customized shade that’s uniquely your own by adjusting to the body’s chemistry and skin’s pH levels. Read on for six color-changing products to take for a test run. 

Lipstick Queen Frog Prince Color Changing Lipstick 

Similar to this bullet’s namesake, when you’re looking for the perfect lip color you usually have to test out quite a few duds before finding the right one. Lipstick Queen’s emerald green lipstick goes on sheer then transforms into a brand new hue by using your natural lip color and skin’s pH levels as its guide, to create the most flattering pink hue for you. 

Make Beauty The Universal Stick

This cheek and lip stick transforms to your skin color to create a healthy sunkissed glow or a hint of shimmer when layered over or under blush and lip colors. 

Moodmatcher Split Stick Lip Color 

These bullets are the mood rings of lipstick. Each of these colorblocked shades shift to reflect your body temperature and transform into a longwearing shade that’s perfect for your current temperament. 

Givenchy Le Rose Révélateur Magic Lip Gloss 

The search for the perfect pink lip gloss that leaves just a hint of rose on your pout is now over. Givenchy’s magic gloss goes on clear but adjusts to your unique lip color once it’s applied, for a pink hue that’s completely your own. 

Smashbox O-Glow Intuitive Cheek Color With Goji Berry C-Complex

Brush this gel blush across the apples of your cheeks for a complimentary flush that will instantly brighten your complexion. What sets this cheek color apart is that it works with your body’s chemistry to create a blush shade that’s distinctly tailored to you. 

Dior Rosy Glow Healthy Glow Awakening Blush 

If you’ve been looking for a blush to replicate your post-workout glow or coming indoors on a brisk day, look no further than Dior’s petal pink blush. This powder’s petal pink formula conforms to the skin’s natural chemistry to create the ultimate natural flush, no matter your complexion

