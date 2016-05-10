These Blurring Balms Are Essentially Instagram Filters for Your Face

Instagram pros know that the "blur" tool does wonders when the lighting or your complexion isn't the most selfie-worthy by making the little details in a photo less sharp and obvious to the eye. Blurring balms are essentially the makeup version of the photo editing tool. These multitasking products are often formulated with light-difusing techology that works to create a smooth surface that disgises large pores, fine-lines, wrinkles, and uneven texture. Applied after foundation or alone, consider blurring balms, Photoshop in a tube or bottle. Read on for five products that will soften the rough edges of your complexion.