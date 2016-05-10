These Blurring Balms Are Essentially Instagram Filters for Your Face

Erin Lukas
May 10, 2016 @ 11:00 am

Instagram pros know that the "blur" tool does wonders when the lighting or your complexion isn't the most selfie-worthy by making the little details in a photo less sharp and obvious to the eye. Blurring balms are essentially the makeup version of the photo editing tool. These multitasking products are often formulated with light-difusing techology that works to create a smooth surface that disgises large pores, fine-lines, wrinkles, and uneven texture. Applied after foundation or alone, consider blurring balms, Photoshop in a tube or bottle. Read on for five products that will soften the rough edges of your complexion. 

L'Oreal Paris Rivitalift Miracle Blur 

So much more than your average moisturizer or primer, L'Oreal's Revitalift Miracle Blur a skin smoother. The lightweight cream instantly improves the texture of the skin so that premature signs of aging and unsighlty pores, are no longer detectable. Apply it over foundation, or alone for an immediate complexion upgrade. 

Nudestix Blur Pencil 

Use this pencil that immediately hides creases and blurs pores to create the appearance of a smoother skin texture for a flawless-looking complexion. It's formulated with dehydrated hyaluronic acid that works with the water found naturally in the skin to fill in and hide lines.

Urban Decay Naked Skin Beauty Balm

This multitasking balm is so good, it instantly instantly makes your skin appear as if its retouched. Just some of its benefits include instantly firmer skin, smaller pores, and a flattering lit-from-within glow. 

Givenchy Teint Couture Blurring Foundation Balm SPF 15

Light-reflecting diamond powder gives this balm its illuminating finish that makes skin appear smooth and unified. 

Yves Saint Laurent Touche Eclat Blur Perfector 

Replace your foundation with this plur perfector or use it as touch up over makeup, to soften fine lines, wrinkles, and minimize large pores. 

