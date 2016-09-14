A Flashdance-Inspired Eyeshadow Palette Is Headed Your Way

There are few greater joys in life than a good dance movie. While the ones that spring to mind instantly include Step Up (Jenna and Channing forever) and Dirty Dancing, the most criminally overlooked dance movie might be Flashdance.

A girl who is a welder by day and dancer by night?! Where have these types of plot lines gone?

Anyways, for all of us who spend every weekend trying to learn the Flashdance choreography, there is some great news that will transform your hump day, and it involves a Flashdance-inspired eyeshadow palette.

We have a lot of fun releases in store for you guys this year! Our #solalook x #depechegurl liquid matte lipstick is being released this Friday - 7/15. And then in the Fall our Flashdance matte eyeshadow palette will hit the shelves! 😘 A photo posted by Sola Look (@solalook) on Jul 12, 2016 at 8:01pm PDT

Courtesy

RELATED: #Inked: Sofia Richie Had Her Last Name Tattooed Behind Her Ear

It appears that Sola Look has partnered with Paramount Pictures for the product, and the packaging alone had us foaming at the mouth.

From what we can see on the brand's website, the exterior of the palette looks like an old VCR package, with Alex Owens front and center surrounded by plenty of '80s graphics. It features four matte shades, including two earthy tones, a copper-ish red, and a smokey purple.

It reportedly hits market Tuesday, September 27 and will retail for $32 on Sola Look's website.