We Tried The $7 Foundation With a 25,000 Person Wait List

Canadian-based skincare brand The Ordinary is well, anything but ordinary. Its line of no-frills skincare products has earned a loyal following for their simple formulas of clinical-grade ingredients that are void of additives and fragrances. And at $15 or less, they're cheaper than the sad desk salad you bought for lunch.

If you haven’t heard of the brand yet, that’s all about to change. The Ordinary is expanding into cosmetics with two new foundations that the Internet is currently freaking out over. The Serum and Coverage Foundations have just solidified The Ordinary’s beauty cult-status by racking up a wait list of over 25,000 people ahead of their end-of-April launch.

The Serum Foundation lives up to its name with a serum-like texture that’s lightweight but can be built up for medium coverage. The Coverage Foundation is a pigment-rich, non-oily cream that offers more coverage without getting cakey. Both options are enriched with a special pigment suspension technology that helps the foundations go on smooth with a highly saturated effect. To put it plainly: they’ll melt into skin like butter, but still give you the amount of coverage you’re after.

What’s also impressive is the foundations’ diverse 21 shade range. The Ordinary has made it simple to find the best one for your complexion by denoting each color with a Y, N, or P, according to skin undertones. And the foundations’ SPF is unique, too. It’s mineral-based so it’s free harsh chemicals that are typically found in common sunscreen formulas. Oh, and did we mention that ringing in at $7 each these foundations also super-affordable like the rest of The Ordinary’s products? We’re beginning to understand their draw.

But, to find out if all of the hype is real and if it's really worth adding your name to the wait list, four InStyle editors put the Serum Foundation to the test. Keep scrolling to see what the product really looks like IRL, along with our honest thoughts on it.