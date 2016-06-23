The Only Products You'll Need in Your Bag for Fourth of July

This hair oil is so luxurious you'll want to use it every day. But on a weekend when you're spending a lot of time in the sun, or playing in the ocean or the pool, you're going to need some protection. That's where this little bottle comes in. It's very light texture wise, but the best part about it is it will keep your ends from drying out. It also makes your hair so easy to detangle post shower. Once you shampoo, honestly, you can rise and go. No styling necessary because your hair will be feeling the TLC.