The Only Products You'll Need in Your Bag for Fourth of July

Courtesy (3); Time Inc. Digital Studio

Like many of the Summer holidays, July 4th basically makes it necessary for your beauty routine to be fuss free. Why spend hours and hours primping when you can be out enjoying the festivities and reveling with your homies? Exactly. With that in mind, I pulled together the only products you'll really need for the holiday weekend—barring maybe deodorant, shampoo, and toothpaste because those are obvious. Read on to find out what you gotta get your hands on before you jet. 

More
Roxanne Adamiyatt
Jun 23, 2016 @ 2:15 pm
1 of 8 courtesy

Volition Thanakha Radiant Bronzer 

Let's face it. It ain't a holiday weekend unless you have a little glow—even if you fake it! This new liquid bronzer is super subtle and gives your skin just the right amount of sun-kisses. It will blend seamlessly. And the best part? Thanakha, which is a Burmese beauty secret, has amazing anti-aging benefits, so that's pretty cool!

$40 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 8 courtesy

John Frieda Beach Blonde Sea Waves

This is a #TBT in the best way possible. It reminds me of being in my early teens and experimenting with beauty looks for the first time. But now that I'm in my 20s, it's just as good as I remember, and it gives the most gorgeous piece-y wave. Oh, and the smell? Yummy in that summer kind of way.

$10 SHOP NOW
3 of 8 courtesy

Kat Burki Balancing Elixir 

This beauty elixir isn't just going to leave you refreshed, it's also going to brighten your complexion, firm your skin, and balance the condition of your skin. Also, rumor has it a ton of the VS Angels are very into it.

$65 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 8

Lancôme Juicy Shaker 

Raise your hand if you really want to spend your weekend touching up your lipstick? No one? Yep, that seems about right, but these hybrid miracles from Lancôme are the best choice possible. You dose your pout in luxurious lip oil that moisturizes, conditions, and leaves a gloss. You get a tint from them, as well. We won't just be shaking up some martinis over the 4th. We'll be giving these a shake, too. 

$21 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 8 courtesy

Maybelline Lash Sensational Mascara 

If you're gonna pick a feature to emphasize, eyes are always safe. This mascara gives you lashes that will arrive at the party 30 seconds before you do, in the best way possible. Flutter away, and by all means, flirt! 

$9 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 8 courtesy

Leonor Greyl Paris Treatment Before Shampoo For Dry Hair, Color Protection from Sun and Water 

This hair oil is so luxurious you'll want to use it every day. But on a weekend when you're spending a lot of time in the sun, or playing in the ocean or the pool, you're going to need some protection. That's where this little bottle comes in. It's very light texture wise, but the best part about it is it will keep your ends from drying out. It also makes your hair so easy to detangle post shower. Once you shampoo, honestly, you can rise and go. No styling necessary because your hair will be feeling the TLC. 

$59 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 8 courtesy

La Roche-Posay Anthelios Clear Skin Sunscreen

You can't go out in the sun without SPF. It is sinful. This is an oil-free iteration of one of my favorite sunscreens of all time, and it will never fail me. SPF 60 with a dry touch that won't break me out? Obviously, I can get behind any SPF that absorbs pore-clogging oil, even in the heat and humidity. 

$20 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 8 courtesy

Nails Inc Coconut Brights Gel Effects Polish in Portabello Terrace 

Not only is this polish the most gorgeous shade of blue—perfect for festive attire, but not overdone—but it also looks great with a tan. Forget the fact that it's actually infused with coconut water, so it's extra hydrating. Oh, and the shine.

$15 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!