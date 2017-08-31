This Plum Lipstick Look Flatters Every Skin Tone

We’re firm believers of wearing whatever you like, whenever you like, but if you’re fond of coordinating the seasons with your makeup look, plum lipstick should be in your shopping cart right now. While it makes subtle appearances in the summer, it’s the golden child of fall beauty.

Celebrities like Priyanka Chopra and Chrissy Teigen are firm adopters, showcasing the many shades of the plum spectrum on the regular. If you’re ready to give it a try, there’s no need to stress about what color to pick. Celebrity makeup artist Carola Gonzalez, a pro who’s clients include Kerry Washington and Solange, has developed a combo that she says is universally flattering. It’s also your excuse to pick up two lipstick tubes instead of one.

Enter NYX Copenhagen Soft Matte Lip Cream ($7; target.com) and Charlotte Tilbury Night Crimson Lipstick ($34; nordstrom.com). "These two lipsticks combined together create a warm shade of plum that compliments and flatters all skin tones," says Gonzalez.

To create the shade, Gonzalez says to apply the Charlotte Tilbury shade as your first layer and then blot. Next, apply the NYX color over it.

But Gonzalez's best tip for searching for your shade? Trying it on with no makeup on, so be sure to ditch the foundation before you walk into Target.

"If shade is right, it will revitalize, make your face pop, and lift your complexion," she says. "You will instantly see it and feel it. If it washes you out, or you have doubts, then it’s the wrong shade. The right shade you don’t even question, it just gives you 100% confidence that that is the one. It’s like when you are trying out jeans, when you find the right one, you just know it."