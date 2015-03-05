Celebrity Makeup Artists Pick the Best Nude Lipsticks for Every Skin Tone

Ready to go nude? We're ditching the dark plum and reds that are du rigour during the winter season for the fresh-faced glow that comes with the perfect nude lipstick.

The perfect neutral lip shade should flatter your skin tone and light up your face, not drain it of life. So we hit up the pros to find the formulas red-carpet regulars swear by. Read on to find your perfect shade and see the lipsticks Jennifer Aniston, Viola Davis, Jennifer Lopez, and more love.

 

Uzo Abuda

A metallic brown lipstick studded with gold flecks “adds dimension to her lips and prevents them from looking flat,” says Aduba’s makeup artist Nick Barose. Her pick: Lancôme L’Absolu Rouge Replenishing & Reshaping Lipcolor in Henne, $31; macys.com

Jennifer Lopez

For olive skin like Lopez’s, track down a shiny beige shade with more pink than yellow in it, says pro Mario Dedivanovic. The hue “looks warm and rich against golden undertones.” Her pick: L’Oréal Paris Colour Riche Extraordinaire Liquid Lip Colour in Nude Ballet, $10; drugstore.com

Viola Davis

This semisheer rosegold cream offers just enough contrast. “The transparency allows the color to look more natural,” says makeup artist Autumn Moultrie. Her pick: MAC Cosmetics Lipstick in Half ’n Half, $16; nordstrom.com.

Jennifer Aniston

Find a bullet that’s “equal parts beige and pink,” says Aniston’s pro Angela Levin. “It plays well with the beige and pink undertones in Jennifer’s medium-fair skin.” Her pick: Chanel Rouge Coco Ultra Hydrating Lip Colour in Adrienne, $36; chanel.com

Lucy Liu

“A hint of coral helps warm up the traces of olive in Liu’s complexion,” says her makeup artist Kristofer Buckle. “You’ll also want the nude to be sheer so it looks more alive.” Her pick: Kristofer Buckle Absolute Nude Lip Crayon in Nude Attitude, $17/4; costco.com

Padma Lakshmi

Cast a warm glow onto a caramel complexion with a pale, shimmering peach-toned gloss. “Steer clear of matte formulas, which can appear almost mannequin-like,” says makeup artist Kim Bower. Her pick: Giorgio Armani Flash Lacquer in No. 103, $30; sephora.com.

Julianne Moore

When you have alabaster skin with some pink in it, this dusty rose lipstick can read as nude. “You’ll want to avoid anything that appears yellow or gold, which could make you look ill,” says pro Elaine Offers. Her pick: L’Oréal Paris Colour Riche Lipcolour in Fairest Nude, $6, target.com.

Dianna Agron

“If you have fair skin with yellow undertones, like Dianna, go for a camel-beige lipstick,” says pro Georgie Eisdell. “It’ll be just noticeable enough and come off as modern and edgy.” Her pick: Hourglass Femme Nude Lip Stylo in Honey Beige Nude, $30; sephora.com

