10 Mess-Free Makeup Sticks You Need to Add to Your Bag—Stat  

No sharpeners required! Not only are makeup sticks guaranteed to be mess-free, you’ll never have the struggle of dealing with a dull pencil when you’re in need of a mid-day touch-up again. From color corrector to eyeshadows, more and more beauty brands are reimagining your makeup essentials in stick form. Aside from the no-spillage guarantee, these sticks can conveniently be applied on-the-go sans brushes, with a more precise finish in just a few simple swipes. An Added bonus: Makeup sticks are TSA-friendly, so the next time you travel keep those clear Zip-Lock bags at home. Here, we have our favorite makeup sticks you need to stash in your bag.

