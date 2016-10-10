10 Mess-Free Makeup Sticks You Need to Add to Your Bag—Stat  

Courtesy
Erin Lukas
Oct 10, 2016 @ 4:30 pm

No sharpeners required! Not only are makeup sticks guaranteed to be mess-free, you’ll never have the struggle of dealing with a dull pencil when you’re in need of a mid-day touch-up again. From color corrector to eyeshadows, more and more beauty brands are reimagining your makeup essentials in stick form. Aside from the no-spillage guarantee, these sticks can conveniently be applied on-the-go sans brushes, with a more precise finish in just a few simple swipes. An Added bonus: Makeup sticks are TSA-friendly, so the next time you travel keep those clear Zip-Lock bags at home. Here, we have our favorite makeup sticks you need to stash in your bag.

VIDEO: The Best Drugstore Beauty Products, According to InStyle's Beauty Team

1 of 10 Courtesy

Cover FX Cover Click Concealer + Foundation 

In the name of streamlining your routine, Cover FX's creamy foundation and concealer hybrid can be used in a plethora of ways including, but not limited to: concealing blemishes and dark spots, contouring, and highlighting. 

Cover FX $18 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 10 Courtesy

Clinique Chubby Stick Shadow Tint For Eyes In Lots O'Latte 

Creased eyeshadow is up there on our list of beauty pet peeves. This stick glides on and stays put. While all the shades are winners, we're particularly found of this espresso shade that would add a flattering wash of color all over the eyelids, or make a great base for a subtle smoky eye. 

Clinique $17 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Marc Jacobs Beauty Cover (t) Stick Color Corrector In Co (vert) Affairs 

While color correctors can be the key to a balanced complexion, many pencils can leave a chalky finish that shows through your foundation and concealer. Enter Marc Jacobs' velvety sticks. Available in three shades that address every imperfection including this citron and lime one which targets redness, the formula effortlessly blends into skin for an undetectable finish. 

Marc Jacobs Beauty $42 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 10 Courtesy

Ilia Illuminator In Sway 

To inject a healthy glow to your complexion all year round, turn to this bronze iIlluminator by Ilia. Aside from melting into the skin so that minimal blending is required, a stick bronzer will eliminate the chance of product fallout. 

Ilia $34 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 10 Courtesy

Hourglass Seamless Finish Foundation Stick

Never deal with the catastrophe of a leaking foundation bottle in your bag again. This mess-free Hourglass foundation stick has buildable coverage that evens out complexions and masks imperfections with a finish that looks like your own skin. 

Hourglass $46 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 10 Courtesy

E.L.F. Cosmetics Jumbo Lip Gloss Stick In Movie Star 

While we love a high-shine gloss, we're not in favor of the goopy, stickiness that gets in way while applying it. This slick gloss stick glides on with no applicator required. 

E.L.F. $2 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 10 Courtesy

Maybelline Face Studio Master Strobing Stick

A few swipes of this highlighter on your brow bone, cheekbones, and the bridge of the nose will give your complexion a glow that rivals that of your favorite Instagram filter. 

Maybelline $8 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 10 Courtesy

Bobbi Brown Instant Confidence Stick 

Temperamental skin? There's a stick for that too. This handy Bobbi Brown eraser controls mid-day shine, and instantly blurs prominent fine lines and wrinkles. Apply it as the last step in your skincare routine before you move on to makeup for a smoother, seamless finish. 

Bobbi Brown $45 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 10 Courtesy

Bite Beauty Multistick In Macaroon

A multistick will eliminate the stress that comes with deciding which of your products deserves a space of prime real estate in your evening clutch. This blush pink shade would work well on your cheeks, lips, and eyelids for a pretty, flushed monochromatic look. 

Bite $24 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 10 Courtesy

NARS Sculpting Multiple Duo In Hot Sand/Laguna 

Take the guesswork out of finding complimentary highlighting and contouring shades thanks to this dual-ended NARS stick. The brand has paired its most-popular The Multiple colors together to create this two-in-one wand that will impart a radiant glow to your complexion. 

Nars $39 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!