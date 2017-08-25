These Long-Lasting Lipsticks Passed the Oily Salad Dressing Test 

Forget cheeseburgers, pizza, or multiple cups of coffee. If there’s one food item that truly dissolves lipstick like it’s an incognito makeup remover, it’s salad dressing. The oils in the condiment tend to lift the pigment straight off your lips, or break it down, oftentimes leaving you with a less-than-ideal blotchy, shiny, smudged, and feathered lipstick look.

But if long-lasting lipsticks claim to, well, last all day and all three meals, does salad dressing pose the same threat? We put three different formulas to the ultimate test. After applying a fresh coat of lipstick, we proceeded to chow down on salad topped with the most oily (yet delicious) salad dressing. The results? Keep scrolling to find out and shop our picks. Spoiler: We were pleasantly surprised.

