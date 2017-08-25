These Long-Lasting Lipsticks Passed the Oily Salad Dressing Test 

Ben Ritter
Victoria Moorhouse
Aug 25, 2017 @ 2:15 pm

Forget cheeseburgers, pizza, or multiple cups of coffee. If there’s one food item that truly dissolves lipstick like it’s an incognito makeup remover, it’s salad dressing. The oils in the condiment tend to lift the pigment straight off your lips, or break it down, oftentimes leaving you with a less-than-ideal blotchy, shiny, smudged, and feathered lipstick look.

But if long-lasting lipsticks claim to, well, last all day and all three meals, does salad dressing pose the same threat? We put three different formulas to the ultimate test. After applying a fresh coat of lipstick, we proceeded to chow down on salad topped with the most oily (yet delicious) salad dressing. The results? Keep scrolling to find out and shop our picks. Spoiler: We were pleasantly surprised.

Huda Beauty Liquid Matte Lipstick

"Here’s the thing: When I eat a salad, I eat a salad—none of that careful Kardashian flared lip biting. And you can betcha on this day, I definitely ate the expletive out of that salad, probably because this lipstick felt light enough for me to forget I was even wearing it. Or probably because that salad was one heckin’ good one—who knows? When it came time for the after photo, I noticed a little bit of the lipstick wore off, but not enough for me to run and reapply ASAP." — Kim Duong, Digital Fashion Assistant

Milk Makeup Lip Color

"I don't really wear eye makeup, so I truly rely on my lipstick to be the power point of my beauty look. So when that lipstick comes off after eating lunch? Yep, I'm frustrated, and even more so because reapplying never seems to look quite as good as the first time around. Since salad is usually my first choice for lunch, I was eager to find a lipstick that would last through the sprinkle of olive oil I love so much. This lipstick from Milk Makeup is touted with having a morning to night pigment, so I picked a bright red and chowed down. It's matte finish is super comfortable and feels creamy on your lips. After a salad, of which I ate aggressively, I found that my lipstick really had not budged, though I would say it looked a little shiner and more like a satin finish than matte due to the oils of the dressing. All around, a success." — Victoria Moorhouse, Digital Beauty Editor

NARS Powermatte Lip Pigment

"Salads are in my regular rotation of desk lunches, and balsamic vinegar is usually my go-to dressy. Whether or not my lipstick is fresh, by the time I get to the bottom of my salad bowl it’s completely slid off. And if the lipstick I used was matte, it now looks like a gloss. I’m usually not a fan of liquid matte lipsticks, but this new NARS formula is the exception. It has a shine-free finish, but doesn’t get dry or settle into cracks. The tapered doe-foot applicator also makes it easy to precisely line your lips before filling them in. I was surprisingly shocked that after eating this salad my lip looked like I just applied it except for the slightest fading in the middle, which I usually experience anyways from drinking out of straws throughout the day." — Erin Lukas, Beauty Writer

