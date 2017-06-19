7 Out-of-this-World Holographic Makeup Products to Try Now

Erin Lukas
Jun 19, 2017 @ 12:45 pm

If you're like us, you think that the unicorn makeup trend has officially jumped ship but you don't want to return to your routine colors. So, where you venture to next? Outer space. Holographic makeup products have prismatic and duo-chrome finishes that are extraterrestrial rather than mythical. From lipstick to eyeshadows, there's a number of ways you can channel other life forms in your makeup routine.

Keep scrolling for our favorite beauty products that will make you look like you just came to earth from another planet.

Cover FX Custom Enhancer Drops in Halo 

Add a few drops of these iridescent drops to your foundation or blush for an intergalactic glow. 

Cover FX $44
Kat Von D Alchemist Holographic Palette 

Mix and match the four high-pigment shades from Kat Von D's palette to create a makeup look that will have everyone thinking you just landed on earth from another planet. 

Kat Von D $32
Stila Magnificent Metals Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow in Into The Blue 

All of your eye makeup looks just took an otherworldly turn. Sweep on Stila's duo-chrome liquid eyeshadows and your eyelids will immediately be lit with their pearlescent finish.  

Stila $24
Milk Makeup Holographic Stick in Mars 

If you loved Milk's original Space Alien-hued highlighter, you'll love the warm peach glow of this new shade. Don't worry, its formula is still spiked with meteorite powder and twilight pearls for a galactic glow. 

Milk Makeup $28
Butter London Glazen Eye Gloss In Oil Slick 

The multidimensional finish of Butter LONDON's eye glosses are unlike anything from this planet. Lightweight and crease-resistant, these gels dry on like powder and will stay in place all day long. 

Butter London $24
Becca Liquid Crystal Glow Gloss in Amethyst x Geode 

Have you ever wondered what liquid crystals look like? Now you know, thanks to Becca's glosses. Wear the gemstone-inspired tubes alone for extreme shimmer, or layered over your favorite lipstick to give the shade more impact.  

Becca $22
Too Faced La Crème Color Drenched Lip Cream in Unicorn Tears 

Don't be fooled by this lipstick's name, there's nothing mythical about it. Although it looks like a shimmery blue in the tube, it turns to a celestial violet.

Too Faced $22

