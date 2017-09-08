5 Fenty Beauty Makeup Products You Need to Shop Now

Thank you, Rihanna! The singer’s highly-anticipated global beauty brand, Fenty Beauty, has made its official debut, and it’s all we could have imagined and more. In the wee hours of the morning, her products popped up online and today will launch in 1,600 stores across 17 different countries. Because when RiRi does makeup, she does it in an unprecedented, inclusive, and all-around amazing way.

As we found out yesterday thanks to one big Instagram reveal, the collection includes tools, skin sticks in multiple colors, a 40-shade foundation line, highlighter, blotting papers, and so much more. While catering to all women of all personalities, backgrounds, and races was of the most importance, Rihanna also wanted to give her fans everything they needed to master her famous glow.

“The Fenty Face was created for women of all skin tones, of all personalities,” Rihanna voiced in a press release. “These steps are key to starting your makeup, no matter the look you’re going for. This is where the fun begins."

She swears by first creating a matte skin finish and then adding strategically-placed glow and blotting away the shine you don’t want. The Pro Filt’r Foundation, the Skinsticks, and her Invisimatte Blotting Papers will do just that.

As for the names of the products? Pure genius. Just to name a few, you’ve got Trophy Wife (the hyper-metallic gold highlighter), Mean Money/Hu$tla Baby (a soft champagne and peachy highlighter), and Unicorn, (a platinum lilac Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick).

You can check out the new collection on Sephora.com and shop a few of our favorites below.

