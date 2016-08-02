These 10 Eyebrow Kits will Help You Achieve all of Your #BrowGoals  

Courtesy
Erin Lukas
Aug 02, 2016 @ 7:15 am

Whether your brow goals are full and thick a la Cara Delevingne, or you prefer a refined arch, there’s so much more to brow grooming than picking up a pair of tweezers. Since most of us don’t wake up with perfect brows, we’re huge proponents of faking it till you make it with the help of a few trusty tools. However, with so many products out there, it easy to spend more time deliberating on the exact products to pick up than working on your brows, which is where game-changing, conveniently packaged kits step in.

Equipped with a waxy pomade, setting powders, brushes, and if you’re lucky, a tweezer too, these kits not only free up some prime real estate in your bag, they include everything you need for natural-looking brows. Their powders are your best bet for filling sparse spots, tweezers will get rid of strays and clean up the shape, and a pomade will hold everything in place. The following ten standout kits will keep your brows at their best wherever you go. 

1 of 10 Courtesy

Bobbi Brown Brow Kit 

Bobbi Brown $48 SHOP NOW
2 of 10 Courtesy

Chanel La Palette Sourcils De Chanel Brow Powder Duo 

Chanel $50 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Benefit Cosmetics Brow Zings Tame & Shape Kit 

Benefit Cosmetics $32 SHOP NOW
4 of 10 Courtesy

Urban Decay Brow Box 

Urban Decay $30 SHOP NOW
5 of 10 Courtesy

Anastasia Beverly Hills Beauty Express 

Anastasia Beverly Hills $40 SHOP NOW
6 of 10 Courtesy

Sephora Collection Eyebrow Editor Complete Brow Kit 

Sephora Collection $19 SHOP NOW
7 of 10 Courtesy

NYX Eyebrow Cake Powder 

NYX $6 SHOP NOW
8 of 10 Courtesy

Dior All-in-Brow 3D Long-Wear Brow Contour Kit 

Dior $52 SHOP NOW
9 of 10 Courtesy

Soap & Glory Archery DIY Brow Bar 

Soap & Glory $18 SHOP NOW
10 of 10 Courtesy

Rimmel London Brow This Way Brow Sculpting Kit 

Rimmel London $5 SHOP NOW

