The Old Taylor Swift Is Dead—and So Are Her Signature Beauty Looks

Courtesy
Victoria Moorhouse
Aug 27, 2017 @ 10:00 pm

Look at what you made her do. No, really. While we don’t think she was exactly referencing ditching her "classic red lips” beauty uniform, that’s exactly what Taylor Swift did do in her brand new music video revealed at the 2017 MTV VMAs. While the singer’s favorite lipstick shade made a small appearance, T. Swift really switched things up by veering off from her typical aesthetic and incorporated several totally unexpected looks into the 3 minutes and 30-something seconds. The old Taylor is dead, and apparently so are her old beauty looks?

From stiletto nails to the return of her curls, check out some of the best beauty looks from Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do.” Whether you like the song or not (the reviews are certainly mixed) you’ve got to give it up to her beauty game.

VIDEO: Trust Us, We Tried It: The Modern Perm

1 of 6 Courtesy

Retro Waves and Glitter

While Taylor Swift has always had a thing for retro waves, she updated her look with an extreme side part and glitter around her hairline.

Advertisement
2 of 6 Courtesy

Ponytail and Purple Lipstick

So long, shag? The star's most unexpected beauty moment in the entire video was this ponytail and bright purple lipstick combo.

3 of 6 Courtesy

Return of the Curls

Taylor Swift was one of the celebrities in 2016 responsible for bringing back the shag, but now she's rocking it with her natural curly hair texture that she wore prominently in the beginning of her career.

Advertisement
4 of 6 Courtesy

Classic Red Lips

OK, so the classic red lips did show up, but she wore them with a glossy finish, a graphic smoky eye, and a red manicure to match.

Advertisement
5 of 6 Courtesy

Super Long Stiletto Nails

The new Taylor does not wear a French manicure, clearly. For "Look What You Made Me Do," she went all out with metallic gold stiletto nails.

Advertisement
6 of 6 Courtesy

Lower Liner and Nude Lips

Taylor picked up a grungy vibe with smudged lower liner, a spiked cap, and nude lips.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!