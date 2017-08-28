The Old Taylor Swift Is Dead—and So Are Her Signature Beauty Looks

Look at what you made her do. No, really. While we don’t think she was exactly referencing ditching her "classic red lips” beauty uniform, that’s exactly what Taylor Swift did do in her brand new music video revealed at the 2017 MTV VMAs. While the singer’s favorite lipstick shade made a small appearance, T. Swift really switched things up by veering off from her typical aesthetic and incorporated several totally unexpected looks into the 3 minutes and 30-something seconds. The old Taylor is dead, and apparently so are her old beauty looks?

From stiletto nails to the return of her curls, check out some of the best beauty looks from Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do.” Whether you like the song or not (the reviews are certainly mixed) you’ve got to give it up to her beauty game.

