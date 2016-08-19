Forget the Sleeve—Taylor Hill Wears Her Heart on Her Cheek

Somewhere in Paris in a Rococo fairytale castle, Taylor Hill, Lily Aldridge, Jasmine Tookes, Adriana Lima, and every other Victoria's Secret Angel are having what we can only imagine is the best work trip ever. The Angels are in the city of lights shooting the VS Holiday campaign and have fortunately been posting plenty of sneak peeks, giving us inspo until the real ad photos come out. Taylor Hill takes the cake for best (and most) behind-the-scene snaps, though, and her latest one will have you awe-ing all the way through the weekend.

RELATED: Lottie Tomlinson's Latest Mani Is as Good as Gold ❤️💚❤️ @fulviafarolfi @diegodasilva_ @elizabethsulcer @victoriassecret A photo posted by Taylor Hill (@taylor_hill) on Aug 18, 2016 at 3:52pm PDT

So why did this particular glowy skin moment stand out from the rest? For starters, her eyebrows game is on point and that choker is the cherry on top of a very glam sundae. And somehow, she made a very messy bun—one that mimics how our hair usually appears after a workout or a dip in the bath—look insanely chic. It really gave us the motivation we needed to tousle our hair even more so than usual.

However, the real winner here is Taylor's heart cheek stencil. At first glance, we thought that Taylor had a beauty mark that we had somehow missed, before realizing the adorable surprise. Faux tattoos for the win!

While we're not sure how Taylor got the exact look (we imagine it requires a really thin eyeliner marker and a super steady hand or one of those fun AF eyeliner stamps), we'll definitely be copying this for our Sunday Funday look.