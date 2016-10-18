The Exact Eyeliner Taylor Hill Uses for the Perfect Cat Eye

Apparently all Taylor Hill needs to get red carpet ready is a bathroom mirror and her own enviable stash of beauty supplies. She has the sitch more then covered, and the proof is below, my friends.

The model took to Instagram to document getting ready for the annual God's Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards dinner in New York City last night. And while we assume someone was there to touch-up and mishaps, it seems like Tay did portions of her look completely on her own.

Her superior contouring skills aside (they really are!), we were majorly impressed with her near perfect cat eye—and we all know what it takes to nail that that winged look.

Of course, that is lots and lots of practice, some props, and a superior eyeliner pencil. Because you can have the steadiest hand in the world and still mess up with sub-par, gloopy pencil. We can't even tell you how many times we've had to start from scratch...

So what product does Hill turn to? Girlfriend used the new bendable Lancôme Grandiôse Liner for a high-precision line, and she made it look oh so easy.

RELATED: Forget the Sleeve—Taylor Hill Wears Her Heart on Her Cheek

taylorhill/Instagram

As for the rest of her look, she prepped her face with Lancôme's La Base Pro Hydra Glow Primer ($40; sephora.com), because according to Hill, "moisturized skin is key." Yeah, we'd agree.

To achieve that sun-kissed complexion, she applied Lancôme's Glow Subtil Silky Creme Highlighter ($30; sephora.com). #Need.

taylorhill/Instagram

For her hair, she created a chic low chignon et voilà!

Golden Hearts Awards tonight! Such an incredible cause and a great honor to be apart of ✨❤️thank you #GodsLoveWeDeliver and @michaelkors for inviting me and dressing me! (Hair and make up by me) check my Instagram story to see which @Lancôme products I used for tonight's look 😊❤️ A photo posted by Taylor Hill (@taylor_hill) on Oct 17, 2016 at 8:43pm PDT

Taylor Hill is a true one-woman band, we tell you. You can pick up a tube of the Lancôme Grandiôse Liner for $32 at sephora.com.