These Vitamin-Infused Blushes Give Me A Natural Flush Like No Other
Everybody has a beauty product they can't live without. While some may tout mascara or concealers as their must-haves, mine has always been blush — particularly, cream blush.
Of course, not all cream blushes are created the same. Some have a matte finish, others make you look greasy, some slip off the moment you walk into the sun — you get the picture. I like looking radiant, lit-from-within, if you must.
Well, Tata Harper's Vitamin-Infused Cream Blush does that and then some.
Tata Harper is primarily known for its high-performance clean skincare, and its color cosmetics live up to the same standards. Apart from giving me that easy, breezy, I-just-got-back-from-vacation vibe I go for, the blush has skincare benefits, too.
Each of the seven shades is packed with an antioxidant and nutrient-rich formula that boosts skin health. It boasts ingredients such as brightening rosehip seed oil, smoothing cacay oil, and regenerative camellia seed oil, to name a few. The result is bouncy skin that not only looks healthy, but is healthy.
To shop: $42, tatahaperskincare.com
I have medium-toned olive skin, so I lean toward bolder shades that really pop on my complexion. Right now I have Flirty (a deep berry) and Naughty (a ruby red) on rotation, but I love a slightly more innocent flush of Spicy (a terracotta pink), too.
And because I love to simplify my routine, I often swipe the color on the apples of my cheeks, dab it on my lips, and tap it on my lids. (I love a do-it-all product.)
VIDEO: The Exact Order You Should Be Applying Your Makeup
The skincare benefits are a massive plus, but if I'm honest, I'd religiously use this blush even if it didn't have them. Its formula melts into the skin and doesn't look like makeup at all, and unlike some satin-finish cream blushes out there, it doesn't leave a greasy feel or look. It's weightless, blends quickly, feels great on my skin, and looks fantastic. The fact that it's good for my skin is just the cherry on top.