These Vitamin-Infused Blushes Give Me A Natural Flush Like No Other

I use them on my lips and lids, too.

Everybody has a beauty product they can't live without. While some may tout mascara or concealers as their must-haves, mine has always been blush — particularly, cream blush.

Of course, not all cream blushes are created the same. Some have a matte finish, others make you look greasy, some slip off the moment you walk into the sun — you get the picture. I like looking radiant, lit-from-within, if you must.

Well, Tata Harper's Vitamin-Infused Cream Blush does that and then some.

Tata Harper is primarily known for its high-performance clean skincare, and its color cosmetics live up to the same standards. Apart from giving me that easy, breezy, I-just-got-back-from-vacation vibe I go for, the blush has skincare benefits, too.

Each of the seven shades is packed with an antioxidant and nutrient-rich formula that boosts skin health. It boasts ingredients such as brightening rosehip seed oil, smoothing cacay oil, and regenerative camellia seed oil, to name a few. The result is bouncy skin that not only looks healthy, but is healthy.

tata harper cream blush review Credit: Courtesy of Tata Harper

I have medium-toned olive skin, so I lean toward bolder shades that really pop on my complexion. Right now I have Flirty (a deep berry) and Naughty (a ruby red) on rotation, but I love a slightly more innocent flush of Spicy (a terracotta pink), too.

And because I love to simplify my routine, I often swipe the color on the apples of my cheeks, dab it on my lips, and tap it on my lids. (I love a do-it-all product.)

