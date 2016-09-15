This Concealer is The Key to An Effortless Contour and Highlight 

Whether or not you think that contouring has jumped the shark, the makeup technique of defining and sculpting your facial features isn’t leaving the beauty world any time soon. Thanks to creative beauty bloggers, there’s a number of inventive ways to contour using strange items like money, knives, and cats (yes, really), but Tarte has simplified getting an HD effect finish for the contour addicts among us, and on the Internet.

If you’ve seen a chiseled complexion while scrolling through your Insta feed, chances are it’s the work of Tarte’s Shape Tape Concealer. Although it has a matte finish, this wunderkind of concealers covers blemishes and dark circles, highlights, and sculpts in one swipe. Thanks to a trifecta of mango seed butter, Amazonian clay, and shea butter, the creamy, full coverage formula melts into skin for a natural highlighted, contoured look that isn’t cakey. Not to mention its doe-tip applicator is shaped to mimic the way light naturally reflects on your face.

RELATED: GIF Guide: How to Highlight and Contour Your Face Without Looking Obvious

To create the illusion of your sharpest features yet, use one shade darker than your perfect match on the hollows of your cheeks, jawline, and the sides of your nose, then blend. If you want to add a killer highlight to soften the look, use one shade lighter on the high planes of your face, followed by blending it in.

Easy, right? No wonder there’s already been a few restocks since the concealer first launched this summer. Grab one for yourself for $24 at ulta.com, and consider #NoFilters necessary for all future selfies.