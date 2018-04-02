Target's $7 Beauty Boxes Are Full of Products You'll Actually Use

Time flies whenever you pop into a Target. A quick five-minute trip for the few essentials on your list easily turns into an hour-long trip and a basket full of makeup. Even after giving its beauty section a Sephora-level makeover a little over a year ago, the products are still so affordable that luckily the damage you do is always pretty limited.

Now, Target is making it even harder to walk away from its beauty section by launching its own range of Beauty Boxes. At first glance, the sets probably don’t look all that different from the subscription boxes that other retailers offer, but Target has put its own spin on them so that they’re completely irresistible.

Only $7, they're full of stuff you’ll actually want to use. What makes these boxes unique is that they're filled with products that are curated for a specific need, and each themed box includes a mix of full and trial sizes.

For example, the Wakeup and Makeup Box has products like Dove Dry Spray Invisible Sheer Fresh Deodorant and e.l.f. Beautifully Bare Face Palette to make rough mornings a little easier.

From Neutrogena’s hydrating Water Gel Mask to Masque Bar’s detoxing charcoal mask, the All The Masks Box includes face masks for every major skincare struggle.

The above boxes initially caught our eye, but you can you can check out all of the available boxes, which also include hair and spa-themed options, at target.com.

And if you've written off subscription boxes because you signed up for one and only ended up using one or two products in it every month, Target has a solution for the money you wasted, too. The retailer's boxes are commitment-free and don't require a subscription.

As if you really needed another excuse to make a Target run.