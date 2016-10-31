This New Eyebrow Pencil Will Help Fix All Your Over-Plucking Mistakes 

Image zoom Courtesy

I distinctly remember learning about the concept of waxing and plucking your eyebrows. I was horrified as my friends would go to the salon with their moms and return with super thin, precise brows, highlighted by red, irritated skin all along the brow bone. While I, at the time, envied the shape and skinniness of their eyebrows, the temporary inflammation was enough to keep me far, far away from that salon appointment. Thank god.

Today I have a better relationship with my thick brows and do everything in my power to make them appear fuller, darker, and heartier, if you will. Brow pencils help me fake it, but a new pencil from Talika, which helps stimulate growth, might just help me fake it until I actually make it.

Talika Eyebrow Lipocils Ink ($29; talika.com) is an eyebrow marker that you can use to fill in those dreaded sparse spots in your eyebrows. You can press down on the tip for a thicker, more dramatic finish, or turn it on its side for thinner, hair-like strokes. It comes in two different shades (Chesnut and Brown), and it's recommended you pick the shade lighter than your roots.

I was skeptical about using a marker tip at first, but the pigment is easily controlled by the felt-tip, and the pigment doesn't get messy, and isn't too dark, so it gives off an extremely realistic look. I don't know about you, but I'd rather have thinner brows than brows that look artificial, or like an amped up Instagram brow.

I apply incredibly light strokes to get those little bald spots and if I am going for more of a "look," I go over those spots with my favorite Laura Mercier Brow Pencil in Ash Blonde ($24; nordstrom.com).

In my opinion, the pigment takes a good 30 seconds to fully dry, so you can blend with the tips of your fingers or a brush if need be.

However, the coolest thing about this pencil is easily that it's infused with a botanical extract and a peptide-rich formula that helps to stimulate growth and strengthen the root, so not only are you faking the appearance of thicker brows, you're potentially on your way to naturally thicker, bolder brows in about four weeks-time.

I may have had thicker brows than my peers in the early aughts, but I'm no Cara Delevingne, so you better bet I'm giving this pencil my full and undivided attention for at least the next month. Baby's got brow goals.