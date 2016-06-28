Sweat-Proof Essentials You'll Want to Stash in Your Makeup Bag This Summer

File melted makeup at the top of our list of reasons we have a love-hate relationship with summer. No matter how we try to strategically apply our go-to products, as soon as we feel the first beads of sweat forming on our upper lip and hairline we know it’s game over for the makeup we just applied before heading out. Luckily, the beauty industry sympathizes with the season’s biggest struggle and some brands have revamped some of their biggest hits as well as concocted new formulas so that they’ll hold up against the sweatiest, hottest days we have headed for us. If you melt faster than ice cream on a hot day, switch up your makeup bag’s current contents for the following waterproof, sweat-proof products that will keep you looking cool on the outside, even when scorching temperatures have you burning up inside. 

1 of 9 Courtesy

Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil 

The secret to a smudge-free line: Whether you drew on a cat-eye or traced your waterline, any shade of Urban Decay’s creamy gel pencils will stay put throughout a sweaty commute or getting caught unprepared in a summer afternoon thunderstorm sans umbrella. 

2 of 9 Courtesy

Too Faced Better Than Sex Waterproof Mascara 

Let’s just say this mascara lives up to its sassy name. Its formula guarantees flake-free, lashes-for-days. 

3 of 9 Courtesy

Tarte Rainforest Of The Sea Aquacealer Concealer 

Tarte’s hydrating liquid-based formula is the show-off of concealers. Not only does it offer medium, buildable coverage that hides blemishes and dark spots for up to 12 hours, it also works as a foundation—a game-changer for particularly hazy days when you don’t want your makeup feeling heavy on your face. 

4 of 9 Courtesy

Make Up For Ever Face & Body Liquid Makeup Foundation 

When sweat moves foundation around, it tends to settle into fine-lines and pores, drawing attention to imperfections. MAKE UP FOR EVER's water-based gel formula glides on effortlessly for a smooth finish that not only stays in place, but is undetectible.  

5 of 9 Courtesy

Mac Pro Longwear Waterproof Colour Stick In Iris Eyes 

No matter your shade penchant, this easy-to-apply, vibrant eyeshadow stick won't form its own pool in the crease of your eyelids. 

6 of 9 Courtesy

Stila Aqua Glow Watercolor Blush In Water Blossom 

It's true, even your blush isn't safe from sweat and humidity. Keep your flush on the apples of your cheeks by swapping your current blush for Stila's unique longwear, waterproof, water-based formula. 

7 of 9 Courtesy

Chanel Aqua Crayon Lip Colour Stick In Pink Melody 

Consider Chanel's creamy waterproof lip liner the major key to keeping your favorite lipsticks, stains, and glosses from bleeding this summer.

8 of 9 Courtesy

CoverGirl Outlast Longwear + Moisture Lipstick 

Rich lipsticks and the heat aren't aren't traditionally an ideal pairing. Luckily, CoverGirl's moisture-packed bullets are the solution for those of us who can bear to part with our vibrant lippies during the summer. Each shade stays flake-free, fade-free, and most importantly won't bleed off your lips mid-day. 

9 of 9 Courtesy

Lancôme Paris Aquatique Waterproof Eyeshadow Base 

Not all eyeshadows are created equal. If your go-to shades don't hold up in the heat, dab on this neutral eyeshadow primer, available in six shades, to help your eyeshadow last from hot day into a long summer night. 

