Sweat-Proof Essentials You'll Want to Stash in Your Makeup Bag This Summer

File melted makeup at the top of our list of reasons we have a love-hate relationship with summer. No matter how we try to strategically apply our go-to products, as soon as we feel the first beads of sweat forming on our upper lip and hairline we know it’s game over for the makeup we just applied before heading out. Luckily, the beauty industry sympathizes with the season’s biggest struggle and some brands have revamped some of their biggest hits as well as concocted new formulas so that they’ll hold up against the sweatiest, hottest days we have headed for us. If you melt faster than ice cream on a hot day, switch up your makeup bag’s current contents for the following waterproof, sweat-proof products that will keep you looking cool on the outside, even when scorching temperatures have you burning up inside.