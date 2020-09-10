The Supreme x Pat McGrath Lipstick Collaboration Is Here
Your move, hypebeasts.
Hypebeasts who wear lipstick rejoice! The Supreme x Pat McGrath lipstick is here.
While the streetwear brand has lent its infamous red and white logo to everything from Louis Vuitton bags to MTA cards, it has never collaborated with a beauty brand. So, it makes perfect sense that its first makeup collaboration would be with an industry legend like Pat McGrath.
Together, Supreme and McGrath have created the perfect fire red lipstick, the first and only product in the collection. The Supreme red MatteTrance Lipstick has high-intensity hydrating pigment and comes in a gold and red tube with the streetwear brand's logo emblazoned down the front and McGrath's signature gold lip emblem on the middle.
McGrath first announced the collab in August with a series of Instagram posts featuring quotes that relate to New York City, (where Supreme was conceived) and red lipstick without any details on when the lipstick would actually launch.
To buy: $38; supremenewyork.com.
Earlier this week, McGrath confirmed that the Supreme MatteTrance Lipstick officially drops today for $38 at supremenewyork.com and Supreme store locations while supplies last.
Video: 9 Long-Lasting Lipsticks That Won't Budge Under Your Mask
So, if you haven't grabbed yours online or aren't on your way to Supreme, what are you waiting for? Like the rest of the streetwear brand's coveted collabs, this one is guaranteed to sell out.