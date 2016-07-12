Supermodel Taylor Hill Is the New Ambassadress of Lancôme

This Angel is spreading her wings! You regularly obsess over her habitual good hair days and glowy makeup, and now, Taylor Hill is further gracing you with her beauty inspo as the new ambassadress for Lancôme.

As you can imagine, this is a big deal. This is the first major beauty contract Taylor has landed, joining the ranks of fellow supermodels like Kendall Jenner (a face of Estée Lauder) and Gigi Hadid (a Maybelline girl).

“I am very excited and honoured to join Lancôme. I love the vision behind this feminine brand. This new role of ambassadress is a major step in my career, a dream that has become reality,” said Taylor Hill in the press announcement.

Major step, indeed.

Courtesy Lancome

​

Taylor also took to good ole IG (FYI, she has over 4 million followers) to share the news to her fans.

"I am so excited and happy to announce that I will be joining the Lancôme family as their newest face!!! This an amazing day and I cannot believe one of my biggest dreams has come true!! Thank you so much to everyone at Lancôme for believing in me and having me apart of your amazing family,” she captioned her pic.

In this past year alone, Taylor has walked in shows for Tory Burch, Marc Jacobs Resort, Tommy Hilfiger, and Ralph Lauren. She also made us all want to finally ace the smoky eye... and glowy skin... and vampy lipstick... and faux pixie cuts. Clearly, we could go on.

As an ambassadress, we can only expect to see stunning campaign and ad pics from Taylor and Lancôme in the near future.

Wrapped my first shoot for @lancomeofficial with this beauty @lilyjcollins 😊💛☀️ #Repost A photo posted by Taylor Hill (@taylor_hill) on Jul 12, 2016 at 9:23am PDT

Perhaps this snap of Taylor and Lily Collins is something to look out for? Maybe, just maybe.

And hopefully, Taylor will soon give the world a scoop on her favorite products and a look inside her makeup bag.