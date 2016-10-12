Supermodel Stella Maxwell Is the New Face of Max Factor

Max Factor sure knows how to make a girl squeal. First, the brand announced its products would be re-introduced to the U.S. (about time!)

And if that wasn’t enough to make your makeup-loving hearts happy, today it was announced that supermodel Stella Maxwell scored a gig as a Max Factor brand ambassador, joining fellow Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel in what we can only assume will be gorgeous campaigns, shoots, and commercials.

We're so pleased to have @stellamaxwell on board as our latest brand ambassador! ✨ #stellaxmaxfactor A video posted by Max Factor (@maxfactor) on Oct 12, 2016 at 7:06am PDT

The announcement pics themselves are beyond stunning and evoke a certain lipstick envy in us we've literally never experienced, so we're sure this is just a small preview of what's to come.No, but really... What hot pink shade is that and when can we get our hands on the tube?

As you know, landing a fashion or beauty contract is a major step in a celebrity's career, so we're sure Stella is psyched to add this to her already impressive resume, which, of course, includes being an VS Angel (NBD), walking the runway for designers like Tommy Hilfiger, Chanel, and Dolce and Gabbana, and much more.

Plenty of Stella's fellow supermodel peers have reached this beauty world milestone, too.

Taylor Hill was recently signed to Lancôme, while Bella Hadid snagged a deal with Dior Beauty not too long ago.

Congrats, Stella! This. Is. Huge.