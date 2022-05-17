Sunnies Face's Cult-Favorite Lipstick Is Finally Available in the US
The old adage that you always want what you can't have holds true — at least when talking about cult-favorite makeup brands that aren't available in the US.
Sunnies Face is a Filipino beauty brand that's grown a dedicated following since launching in 2018, including in the states, despite fans not being able to purchase any of the products. Luckily, that's changed because the brand has officially launched in the US starting with its best-selling Fluffmate Matte Lipstick, available exclusively at sunniesface.com. The brand has partnered with SuperOrdinary, a global beauty accelerator to make it all happen.
Sunnies Face was founded by Georgina Wilson, Jess Wilson, Martine Ho, Bea Soriano-Dee, and Eric Dee after launching successful eyewear and cafe businesses. With the brand, the founders aim to bridge the gap between makeup artist and consumer by making products that are easy to use and accessible, while still aspirational.
The Fluffmate Matte Lipstick ($16) comes in 15 universal shades that are designed to complement all skin tones. When determining what shades to include in the range, the brand's founders turned to makeup artists and deliberated on 350 colors and 22 formulas. The weightless formula offers full coverage in a single swipe and is super creamy so it doesn't dry out the lips. It's also vegan, cruelty-, fragrance-, and paraben-free.
Fluffmate was a hit the minute it launched. The initial drop caused Sunnies Face's website to crash and the lipsticks sold out in 10 minutes. Currently, the brand has sold almost three million bullets and it's the best-selling lipstick in the Philippines.
"Fluffmate holds a special place in all of the founders' hearts as it was our first product in launching Sunnies Face," Martine Ho says in a statement. "We wanted to create something that was beautifully matte without feeling dry or cracking on our lips, which was the feedback we heard when speaking to consumers about matte lipstick, in general. We poured over countless formulations until landing on one that strikes the balance of silky smooth, bold color payoff, and perfectly matte."
While Fluffmate is the first product to launch in the US, the brand plans to bring the entire makeup and skincare line stateside in 2023. In the meantime, InStyle editors take Fluffmate for a test drive to find out if the fan-favorite lipstick lives up to the hype.
Our honest thoughts on Sunnies Face Fluffmate Matte Lipstick, ahead.
Tessa Petak, Staff Writer, Wearing Vacay
"This heavily-pigmented formula easily glided onto my lips with a smooth-as-butter feel and velvety finish. The hydrating yet matte texture provided full coverage that was still lightweight enough to be built upon throughout the day. I usually forego any lip color before a big dinner, afraid that when it comes time to reapply, the matte lipstick will crack and crumble. But when I put the Sunnies Face product to the test at a tapas dinner with friends, it was easily wiped away with my napkin, and I was able to perfectly reapply once I finished my plate. My lips stayed hydrated long after dinner, not once feeling dry or cakey. And at the risk of sounding cheesy, this subdued orange-peach color actually makes me want to go on vacation."
Pia Velasco, Senior Beauty Editor, Wearing 143
"Unlike other matte lipsticks that can feel dry and chalky, this one feels like a mix between velvet and mousse. I love how soft it feels, how easily it glides, and how the color wears throughout the day. I give it a 10/10."
Erin Lukas, Beauty Editor, Wearing Baby Spice
"Despite being matte, this lipstick is ridiculously creamy and glides on like a dream. I love how lightweight it feels, and this slightly rosy nude is the perfect your-lips-but-better shade for me. While I didn't get to wear it out because I was sick and confined to my apartment while testing it, the formula held up as I double-fisted water and ginger ale all day."