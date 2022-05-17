Sunnies Face's Cult-Favorite Lipstick Is Finally Available in the US

Tessa Petak, Staff Writer, Wearing Vacay

"This heavily-pigmented formula easily glided onto my lips with a smooth-as-butter feel and velvety finish. The hydrating yet matte texture provided full coverage that was still lightweight enough to be built upon throughout the day. I usually forego any lip color before a big dinner, afraid that when it comes time to reapply, the matte lipstick will crack and crumble. But when I put the Sunnies Face product to the test at a tapas dinner with friends, it was easily wiped away with my napkin, and I was able to perfectly reapply once I finished my plate. My lips stayed hydrated long after dinner, not once feeling dry or cakey. And at the risk of sounding cheesy, this subdued orange-peach color actually makes me want to go on vacation."