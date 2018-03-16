We Found the Perfect Foundation for People Who Hate Wearing Foundation

Even if you've never personally used a Sunday Riley skincare product, you're likely familiar with the brand. Everyone from your college friends to the random beauty bloggers you follow is obsessed with their facial oils and the minimalist, chic packaging they're bottled up in—and there are loads of tagged Instagram photos to prove it.

Now the makers of the cult-favorite Luna Sleeping Night Oil and U.F.O Ultra-Clarifying Face Oil are going to take up even more space in your medicine cabinet with the launch of its new The Influencer Foundation.

This isn't the first time that Sunday Riley has branched out into color cosmetics. The brand had a small makeup collection back in 2011 that was eventually discontinued after two years when its founder decided to shift its focus into skincare. This time around, Sunday Riley has taken its approach to using unique ingredient combinations in its skincare formulas and applied it to foundation.

The Influencer Foundation is a skin-focused formula that's all about gentle, effective ingredients that will compliment your skincare routine instead of working against it. It's infused with anti-inflammatory Canadian willowherb, oat, chamomile, green tea, and white truffle extracts to balance redness so that you're not relying on wearing as much foundation.

Instead, you'll feel like you're not wearing makeup at all. The long-wear formula has a buildable, demi-matte finish that controls excess oil without drying out skin or getting caky on the days when you need more coverage. Its tube packaging makes it easy to quickly apply it using your fingers or a damp makeup sponge, plus you can effortlessly squeeze out exactly how much product you want.

The Influencer's 20-shade range launches on April 10 for $42 at Sephora.com. Expect to immediately see it in every product flat lay on your feed.