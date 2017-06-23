7 Waterproof Concealers to Wear this Summer 

Erin Lukas
Jun 23, 2017

Right behind sweat stains and frizzy hair, oxidized, runny makeup rounds out summer's top three struggles. Along with mascara and eyeliner, concealer is another product in your makeup routine that tends to slide and settle into skin when you start to sweat. But, you can breathe a sigh of relief because keeping your concealer in place so that your complexion looks clear, even, and dark circle-free throughout the heat, pool parties, and afternoon thunderstorms is actually easy. Simply swap your concealer for a waterproof edition and live your best summer life. Whether you prefer liquid or stick formulas, there's a moisture resistant concealer out there for you. The best part: many waterproof concealers are also stacked with other skincare benefits like anti-aging ingredients and antioxidants.

Consider your search for the perfect concealer to wear this summer over. Keep scrolling for our favorite waterproof formulas.

1 of 7 Courtesy

Estee Lauder Double Wear Waterproof All Day Extreme Wear Concealer 

Estee Lauder $25 SHOP NOW
2 of 7 Courtesy

Bobbi Brown Instant Full Cover Concealer

Bobbi Brown $30 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

It Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Full Coverage Anti-Aging Waterproof Concealer 

It Cosmetics $24 SHOP NOW
4 of 7 Courtesy

Dior Diorskin Forever Undercover 

Dior $34 SHOP NOW
5 of 7 Courtesy

Clinique Beyond Perfecting Super Concealer 

Clinique $20 SHOP NOW
6 of 7 Courtesy

Tarte Amazonian Clay Waterproof 12-Hour Concealer

Tarte $25 SHOP NOW
7 of 7 Courtesy

NYX Gotcha Covered Concealer 

NYX $6 SHOP NOW

