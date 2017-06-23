7 Waterproof Concealers to Wear this Summer 

Right behind sweat stains and frizzy hair, oxidized, runny makeup rounds out summer's top three struggles. Along with mascara and eyeliner, concealer is another product in your makeup routine that tends to slide and settle into skin when you start to sweat. But, you can breathe a sigh of relief because keeping your concealer in place so that your complexion looks clear, even, and dark circle-free throughout the heat, pool parties, and afternoon thunderstorms is actually easy. Simply swap your concealer for a waterproof edition and live your best summer life. Whether you prefer liquid or stick formulas, there's a moisture resistant concealer out there for you. The best part: many waterproof concealers are also stacked with other skincare benefits like anti-aging ingredients and antioxidants.

Consider your search for the perfect concealer to wear this summer over. Keep scrolling for our favorite waterproof formulas.

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: The Real Cost of Microblading and Other Beauty Procedures