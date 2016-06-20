10 Beauty Products that will Hold Up Throughout the Summer Solstice

Erin Lukas
Jun 20, 2016 @ 8:30 am

It’s a soul-crushing realization, but true: We all have the same amount of hours in the day as Beyoncé. While it’s impossible to fit in as much as Queen Bey does on an average day, today is the Summer Solstice. Also known as the official first day of summer, the longest day of the year provides us with few extra minutes of daylight, which means it's the best chance for us to run the world the way she manages to do all year long.

\Whether you’re going to take the responsible route and utilize the added time to catch up at work, or squeeze in more sunshine at the beach, we’ve rounded up our 10 favorite long-lasting makeup and hair products that won’t melt or fade away. Read on to shop our favorite products that will stand the test of time and summer heat.

1 of 10 Courtesy

Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray

A few spritzes of Urban Decay's mist after you've applied your makeup will guarantee it will stay in place throughout the Summer Solstice and beyond. 

Urban Decay $30 SHOP NOW
2 of 10 Courtesy

Kat Von D Everlasting Liquid Lipstick In Susperia 

Spend the entire solstice with a perfectly pink lip. Kat Von D's liquid to matte formula won't fade away or dry out your lips thanks the addition of vitamin E and sunflower oil in its formula. 

Kat Von D $20 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Alterna Haircare 48-Hour Sustainable Volume Spray

Limp, lifeless strands have met their match in Alterna Haircare's volumizing mist. Not only will it pump up your hair's volume by 105 percent, it will last three whole days. 

Alterna Haircare $25 SHOP NOW
4 of 10 Courtesy

Bobbi Brown Perfectly Defined Long-Wear Brow Pencil 

The secret to everlasting perfect arches: Bobbi Brown's sweatproof, water-resistant brow pencil. It has a precise tip that lets you fill-in the sparse spots and define brows exactly the way you want them.

Bobbi Brown $38 SHOP NOW
5 of 10 Courtesy

Lancome Paris Teint Idole Ultra 24H Foundation 

This foundation's 24-hour, lightweight coverage will make your complexion appear just as radiant as the day's extra hours of sunlight. 

Lancome $47 SHOP NOW
6 of 10 Courtesy

Living Proof Prime Style Extender 

Help your blowout withstand the extra hours on the clock by running a weightless hair primer such as Living Proof's so your style stays fresh and clean even longer. 

Living Proof $20 SHOP NOW
7 of 10 Courtesy

Kat Von D Immortal Lash 24 Hour Mascara 

A few swipes of this lengthening, curling, and conditioning mascara on your lashes, is a foolproof way to spend the Summer Solstice clump-free.

Kat Von D $20 SHOP NOW
8 of 10 Courtesy

MAC Pro Longwear Blush In Stubborn 

Although it's lightweight, this heavily-pigmented blush won't budge whether you're sweating on the city streets or take a dip in the pool. 

MAC $27 SHOP NOW
9 of 10 Courtesy

L'Oreal Paris Infallible The Super Slim Liner In Black

Whether you're rocking a cat-eye or subtle definition on the lash line, This liquid liner will hold the effect even in the sweltering heat. 

L'Oreal Paris $7 SHOP NOW
10 of 10 Courtesy

Maybelline Eye Studio Color Tattoo 24HR Eyeshadow In Bad To The Bronze 

Smoky eyes in the heat can be fussy but this shimmery eyeshadow won't slide off your lids even with the extra time on the clock. 

Maybelline $6 SHOP NOW

