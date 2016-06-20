10 Beauty Products that will Hold Up Throughout the Summer Solstice

It’s a soul-crushing realization, but true: We all have the same amount of hours in the day as Beyoncé. While it’s impossible to fit in as much as Queen Bey does on an average day, today is the Summer Solstice. Also known as the official first day of summer, the longest day of the year provides us with few extra minutes of daylight, which means it's the best chance for us to run the world the way she manages to do all year long.

\Whether you’re going to take the responsible route and utilize the added time to catch up at work, or squeeze in more sunshine at the beach, we’ve rounded up our 10 favorite long-lasting makeup and hair products that won’t melt or fade away. Read on to shop our favorite products that will stand the test of time and summer heat.