Setting Sprays That Will Keep Your Makeup in Place—No Matter How Much You Sweat

Whether you have oily or dry skin, summer’s heat and humidity can get the best of every complexion. On a hot, humid day it isn’t easy keeping your makeup on your face. Your commute to the office or evening on a patio usually ends in smudged eyeliner and melting foundation—even your powder blush isn’t safe from smearing. The solution for any sweaty situation this summer: A setting spray. These mists not only hold your makeup in place in the middle of a heat wave, many formulas boast other skin care benefits. Farmacy’s formula takes a page from K-beauty essences and is infused with a blend of essential oils, horsetail juice, and kiwi fruit extract to tone, hydrate, and protect skin from antioxidants, while Coola’s spray boasts SPF 30 UV/UVA protection. Ready to spritz away? We’ve rounded up our ten favorite setting sprays that will keep makeup from slipping and sliding for every skin care need.