Setting Sprays That Will Keep Your Makeup in Place—No Matter How Much You Sweat

Erin Lukas
Jun 27, 2016 @ 1:15 pm

Whether you have oily or dry skin, summer’s heat and humidity can get the best of every complexion. On a hot, humid day it isn’t easy keeping your makeup on your face. Your commute to the office or evening on a patio usually ends in smudged eyeliner and melting foundation—even your powder blush isn’t safe from smearing. The solution for any sweaty situation this summer: A setting spray. These mists not only hold your makeup in place in the middle of a heat wave, many formulas boast other skin care benefits. Farmacy’s formula takes a page from K-beauty essences and is infused with a blend of essential oils, horsetail juice, and kiwi fruit extract to tone, hydrate, and protect skin from antioxidants, while Coola’s spray boasts SPF 30 UV/UVA protection. Ready to spritz away? We’ve rounded up our ten favorite setting sprays that will keep makeup from slipping and sliding for every skin care need.

1 of 10 Courtesy

Coola Suncare Classic Face Makeup Setting Spray SPF 30 

Coola $36 SHOP NOW
2 of 10 Courtesy

Maybelline Face Studio Master Fix Setting Spray 

Maybelline $9 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Urban Decay De-Slick Oil-Control Makeup Setting Spray 

Urban Decay $30 SHOP NOW
4 of 10 Courtesy

Make Up For Ever Mist & Fix Setting Spray 

Make Up For Ever $30 SHOP NOW
5 of 10 Courtesy

Tarte Cosmetics Marine Boosting 4-in-1 Mist 

Tarte $25 SHOP NOW
6 of 10 Courtesy

Dermablend Set + Refresh Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray 

Dermablend $24 SHOP NOW
7 of 10 Courtesy

L'Oréal Paris Infallible Makeup Extender Setting Spray 

L'Oreal Paris $17 SHOP NOW
8 of 10 Courtesy

NYX Dewy Makeup Setting Spray 

NYX $8 SHOP NOW
9 of 10 Courtesy

Farmacy Skin Dew Hydrating Essence Mist & Setting Spray 

Farmacy $44 SHOP NOW
10 of 10 Courtesy

e.l.f. Makeup Mist & Set 

E.L.F. $3 SHOP NOW

