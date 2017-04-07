Suki Waterhouse Is Laura Mercier’s New Muse 

Suki Waterhouse’s latest beauty gig comes along with a message that’s just as exciting as a new Candleglow product. The model, actress, and entrepreneur has been named Laura Mercier’s latest muse and will kick off the brand’s powerful and inspiring new campaign centered around embracing our individualities.

Told you it was something you could get behind.

"I’m incredibly excited to be representing the brand because I’ve been wearing Laura Mercier products my entire life," said Suki in a statement from Laura Mercier. "In fact, I started raiding my Mum’s make-up bag for them when I was just a kid, so meeting Laura herself was a thrill."

Courtesy

So what does muse status mean for the woman with the enviable bangs and brows? Waterhouse will be the star of the Fall 2017 and Spring 2018 collections, which pretty much guarantees plenty of makeup ideas. Hopefully she'lll throw in the secret to getting her voluminous shag, too.

But Waterhouse’s partnership didn’t end the exciting news from the brand. You’re getting three new long-wear collections in the coming months, starting with a Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eye Colour Matte line in July.