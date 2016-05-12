This Store Is the Korean Version of Sephora

If you've yet to take a sip of the Korean beauty Kool-Aid, what have you been waiting for? Ever since BB creams became a staple in our skin care routines, the appetite for Korean beauty products in the U.S. has only continued to skyrocket thanks to the industry's game-changing, innovative product offerings. While online K-beauty meccas like Soko Glam and Glam Glow make getting these highly coveted items on this side of the world possible without the risk of ordering from questionable websites, you cant test products when you buy them on the Internet.

Enter: Aritaum (which roughly translates to "beauty space" in Korean). The chain of stores is a K-beauty lover's Sephora where you can swatch, test, and play to your heart's content. Now with over 70 locations in North America, it's even easier to stock up on skin care, sheet masks, and the like from your favorite Korean brands like Laneige, IOPE, and Mamonde. Ready to find some new skin care staples? Continue scrolling to check out a few of our favorite Korean skin care products you can find at Aritaum.