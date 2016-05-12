This Store Is the Korean Version of Sephora

Instagram/@us.aritaum
Erin Lukas
May 12, 2016 @ 1:30 pm

If you've yet to take a sip of the Korean beauty Kool-Aid, what have you been waiting for? Ever since BB creams became a staple in our skin care routines, the appetite for Korean beauty products in the U.S. has only continued to skyrocket thanks to the industry's game-changing, innovative product offerings. While online K-beauty meccas like Soko Glam and Glam Glow make getting these highly coveted items on this side of the world possible without the risk of ordering from questionable websites, you cant test products when you buy them on the Internet. 

Enter: Aritaum (which roughly translates to "beauty space" in Korean). The chain of stores is a K-beauty lover's Sephora where you can swatch, test, and play to your heart's content. Now with over 70 locations in North America, it's even easier to stock up on skin care, sheet masks, and the like from your favorite Korean brands like Laneige, IOPE, and Mamonde. Ready to find some new skin care staples? Continue scrolling to check out a few of our favorite Korean skin care products you can find at Aritaum. 

1 of 4 Courtesy

IOPE Air Cushion Foundation

What makes a cushion compact foundation better than its liquid counterparts? It combines all the benefits of a BB or CC cream packed with a foundation and is a breeze to apply.  

IOPE $40 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 4 Courtesy

IOPE Bio Essence Intensive Conditioning

Essences may look like water, but they’re so much more powerful that the H2O you’re drinking. This Korean skin care routine staple, replenishes the skin’s moisture that gets stripped during cleansing. This formula goes one step further by replenishing Thioredoxin—a natural anti-oxidant found in our bodies that depletes with age—with Bio-Redox an enzyme that’s its exact replica for a smoother, brighter complexion. 

IOPE $60 SHOP NOW
3 of 4 Courtesy

Laneige Water Sleeping Mask 

If you suffer from extremely dry skin and have trouble sleeping at night, this mask is for you. Its formula is infused with mineral water to replenish parched skin, and its aromatic blend of ylang ylang, rose, sandalwood oil, and orange flower will help you fall asleep so you catch enough z's.

Laneige $24 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 4 Courtesy

Mamonde Hand & Foot Masks

The sheet mask craze isn’t just for your face. Head-to-toe masks are an essential part of Korean beauty rituals. If your hands and feet are still recovering from winter dryness, take a 15 minute texting break, put your feet up and let these masks smooth and soften your skin. 

Mamonde $3/each SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!