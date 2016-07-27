Stella Maxwell Has the Messy Bun and Lip Gloss Look on Lock

Need a little inspiration for your next Friday night adventure? Or maybe it's just tomorrow's work beauty look that you legit don't have energy to figure out. We get it.

Take your cue from Victoria's Secret model Stella Maxwell, who hit the Victoria's Secret Body By Victoria NYC launch party last night sporting a disheveled topknot bun and perfectly pink lip gloss.

The baby hair flyaways framing her face, highlighter on point, groomed eyebrows and mild smoky eye really brought the whole look into "effortlessly chic" territory. Kudos, Hung Vanngo. Kudos.

That pure white, body-hugging jumpsuit paired with a peekaboo black bra, black choker necklace, and black heels is also giving us some serious inspiration. Seriously, can she be any more flawless?

As we mentioned above, her makeup was done by makeup artist Hung Vanngo and hair credit goes to hairstylist Frankie Foye. The outfit was put together by Elizabeth Sulcer, so you can send your applause to that talented lady. While the top-tier stylist team gets a lot of credit for this look, we argue that anyone can go out there—sans team—and recreate the look themselves.