Daily Beauty Buzz: Stella Maxwell’s Simple Cat Eye 

Not into extreme wings? Want your feline flick to veer on the softer side? Stella Maxwell has it down. The Victoria’s Secret Angel demoed the approach while at an event for the Venice Film Festival in Italy.

The perfect match for her Old Hollywood waves, the supermodel wore a thick line of black eyeliner along her upper lashes that extended into the subtlest cat eye wing. Apart from the eyeliner, her eye makeup was kept simple with groomed brows and pretty lashes.

A little bronzer created a natural contour, while she went for a nude-pink lip to finish off the classic look. To copy Maxwell's look, we suggest opting for a liquid eyeliner with a precise tip, like Max Factor High Precision Liquid Eyeliner in Velvet Black ($6; amazon.com).