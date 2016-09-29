Watch This Model Turn Into 4 Star Wars Characters in Just One Minute

Just as everyone went full throttle into pumpkin spice mode as of September 1, so did the Halloween makeup tutorials, with vloggers transforming themselves into any and all iconic characters. If, like us, you're still undecided about whose shoes to fill this October 31st, check out this mesmerizing Star Wars transformation video.

The time-lapse clip will take up about a minute of your day, and shows a model transforming into not one but four different Star Wars characters. There's Rey, whose updo is pretty phenom, classic Princess Leia, and, our personal faves, takes on the Stormtrooper and Darth Vader (because sometimes it's good to be bad).

Either way, you can do a lot with makeup to achieve any of these looks, and that's always our favorite part of a Halloween costume.