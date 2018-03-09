5 St. Patrick’s Day Makeup Ideas That Are Actually Cool

It's not easy celebrating St. Patrick's Day when you hate wearing green. Alternatively, you can get festive this year by wearing the color on your face.

It probably seems like pulling off green makeup would be tougher than wearing the color from head-to-toe, but depending on how it's applied, it can be a super flattering eye makeup shade.

If you need proof or inspiration, the red carpet is a good place to start. Some of Hollywood's biggest like Issa Rae and Kristen Bell have given their black eyeliners and charcoal eyeshadows a break to try cool emerald cat eyes and turquoise smoky eyes instead.

Your plans for March 17th might be last minute, but how you're going to incorporate green into your look doesn't have to be. Here, we have five celebrity-approved green makeup looks to wear on St. Patrick's Day.

1 of 5 JB Lacroix/WireImage

Rowan Blanchard

The easiest way to wear green eye makeup? A thick swipe of jade eyeliner along your upper lash line like Rowan Blanchard recently wore. Yes, it's really that simple. Use a creamy formula like Chanel Stylo Yeux Waterproof Long-Lasting Eyeliner in Mare-Chiaro ($33; chanel.com). It will effortlessly glide on, but won't smudge or smear.

2 of 5 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Zendaya

Dress up your cat eye for the holiday by swiping a shimmery green shadow like NYX Hot Singles Eyeshadow in Money Maker ($5; walmart.com) across your lid and along your lower lash line for added definition. Follow up with your usual liquid eyeliner. 

3 of 5 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Kristen Bell

If the thought of wearing green eye makeup terrifies you more than going out to a bar on St. Patrick's Day, try a more subtle shade of the color like turquoise. Reach for the shades in Yves Saint Laurent's 5 Color Couture Palette in Avant Guarde ($60; nordstrom.com) to create a smoky eye like Kristen Bell. 

4 of 5 Earl Gibson III/WireImage

Issa Rae

The next step after mastering the cat eye flick is experimenting with color. Where to start? By trying Issa Rae's emerald green eyeliner this St. Patrick's Day. Before picking up a green liner to draw on the flick, define your eyes with a black pencil like COVERGIRL's Perfect Blend Eyeliner Pencil ($4; target.com) by adding a tightline along your upper and lower lash lines. 

5 of 5 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Nicole Richie

Use the holiday as an excuse to finally break out of your comfort zone by swapping your usual charcoal smoky eye for Nicole Richie's emerald look. Urban Decay's Moondust Eyeshadow Palette ($49; sephora.com) has all the shadows you need to recreate it. 

