5 St. Patrick’s Day Makeup Ideas That Are Actually Cool

It's not easy celebrating St. Patrick's Day when you hate wearing green. Alternatively, you can get festive this year by wearing the color on your face.

It probably seems like pulling off green makeup would be tougher than wearing the color from head-to-toe, but depending on how it's applied, it can be a super flattering eye makeup shade.

If you need proof or inspiration, the red carpet is a good place to start. Some of Hollywood's biggest like Issa Rae and Kristen Bell have given their black eyeliners and charcoal eyeshadows a break to try cool emerald cat eyes and turquoise smoky eyes instead.

Your plans for March 17th might be last minute, but how you're going to incorporate green into your look doesn't have to be. Here, we have five celebrity-approved green makeup looks to wear on St. Patrick's Day.

