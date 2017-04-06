7 Products to Help You Marie Kondo Your Makeup Bag this Spring 

Erin Lukas
Apr 06, 2017

Now that spring is here your layers are getting lighter, so why not give your makeup routine the same treatment, too? Instead of stuffing with bag with every single product you've hoarded over the winter, empty everything out and only keep multitaskers that are worthy of taking up prime real estate.

To give you a few ideas of what to toss and what to keep, we've rounded up seven of our recent favorite streamlining beauty products.

1 of 7 Courtesy

Dr. Dana Lips & Tips 

If you're like us, your cuticles are often the first part of your beauty routine that gets neglected. Luckily, this game-changing product makes caring for your tips as simple as swiping on a lip gloss (really). One end of Dr. Dana's Lips & Tips tube is a vitamin-rich pigmented gloss, while the other is a botanical-based gel-oil hybrid that instantly moisturizes and nourishes cuticles and the surrounding skin. 

Dr. Dana $30 SHOP NOW
2 of 7 Courtesy

Wander Beauty Dualist Matte And Illuminating Concealer 

Get a concealer that can do both. Whether you want a shine-free finish or glowy, clear complexion, this dual-ended concealer lets you have the best of both worlds. 

Wander Beauty $29 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

Bite Multistick 

Is there anything this little guy can't do? Available in 18 creamy shades that range from cinammon to violet, apply this versatile formula to your eyes, lips, and cheeks using for fingers for a wash of color with buildable coverage. 

Bite $24 SHOP NOW
4 of 7 Courtesy

Tarte Make Believe In Yourself: Eye & Cheek Palette 

Consider your neutral and smoky eyes, along with your accompanying highlight covered this spring. This palette is equipped with matte and shimmer eye shades, along with a pearlescent strobing highlighter.

Tarte $40 SHOP NOW
5 of 7 Courtesy

CoverGirl Vitalist Healthy Elixir Foundation 

Infused with vitamins E, B3, and B5, this lightweight foundation keep skin hydrated while creating a smooth, even compexion. Bonus: The formula is also loaded with SPF 20 protection. 

CoverGirl $12 SHOP NOW
6 of 7 Courtesy

Maybelline Facestudio Master Blush Color & Highlight Kit 

No flushed cheek is complete without a little glow. This palette's mix-and-match shades let you create a customized look all in one go. 

Maybelline $10 SHOP NOW
7 of 7 Courtesy

Marc Jacobs Beauty Dew Drops Coconut Gel Highlighter 

Massage on this uber-hydrating highlighter for allover dewy skin, or add it to your primer for a touch if luminosity. 

Marc Jacobs Beauty $44 SHOP NOW

