Spring Has Sprung with Flower Contouring

Every single time a new contouring trend arises we immediately think to ourselves, “Well this has to be it. We’ve reached the very end of this craze.” Naturally, we’re always proven wrong. But the latest take on contouring involves painting floral motifs onto one’s face to get the perfect mix of highlight and color correction, and it’s just so pretty.

[RELATED: The Best Contouring Kits For Every Skill Level]

Contouring technique #contouring #flowercontouring #flawless #makeup #nudeface A photo posted by Sabine Lobas (@lobasmakeup) on Nov 3, 2015 at 9:11am PST

Social media’s finest makeup mavens each have a slightly different take on flower contouring, not surprising since everyone’s needs are a little different depending on the shape of your face, eyes, lips, etc. The process may look a little tedious, especially considering contouring is a step that many of us skip in lieu of extra sleep in the morning, but, hey, if you’re going to go out of your way to do it, might as well have fun with the technique.

[RELATED: These Body Contouring Videos Are the Weirdest Things You’ll See All Day]

We’re not entirely sure where the flower contour originated, but doesn’t it seem like the kind of technique that you would see at Coachella? After all, a contour to match your flower crown would be all kinds of perfection.