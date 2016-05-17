Spring Has Sprung with Flower Contouring

It’s like living in a garden.
Every single time a new contouring trend arises we immediately think to ourselves, “Well this has to be it. We’ve reached the very end of this craze.” Naturally, we’re always proven wrong. But the latest take on contouring involves painting floral motifs onto one’s face to get the perfect mix of highlight and color correction, and it’s just so pretty.
Social media’s finest makeup mavens each have a slightly different take on flower contouring, not surprising since everyone’s needs are a little different depending on the shape of your face, eyes, lips, etc. The process may look a little tedious, especially considering contouring is a step that many of us skip in lieu of extra sleep in the morning, but, hey, if you’re going to go out of your way to do it, might as well have fun with the technique.
We’re not entirely sure where the flower contour originated, but doesn’t it seem like the kind of technique that you would see at Coachella? After all, a contour to match your flower crown would be all kinds of perfection.
Spring Highlight & Contour 🌸🌿 by @dressyourface #dressyourface shot at @liveglam.co studios using my fav @morphebrushes cream contour & correct palette! Use code DYF for savings 💸 • Had so much fun creating this look on my model @anjjjaliii, we hope you like it ❤️❤️❤️ Forgive me for the lighting at the end guys- if you saw this look on my snapchat last week then that was its true color which was normal haha 😁 not this yellow color 🙈 (not sure what happened with the camera settings afterward but at least you get the gist lol)