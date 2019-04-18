5 Easy Ways to Wear Colorful Eye Makeup This Spring
One of my bathroom drawers is a graveyard of almost-empty eyeshadow palettes. All of the pans in them are scraped clean — except for a bright shade or two that I'm too intimidated to try.
However, after seeing the neon yellow and blue eyeshadow backstage at Rodarte's Spring 2019 fashion show and Kendall Jenner's slime green cat eye, I'm ready to put my big girl pants on, break out of my comfort zone, and lean into one of spring 2019's biggest beauty trends: bold eye makeup.
Yes, I know bright colors and spring aren't exactly a groundbreaking combo, but this seasons trends are all about spinning some of the most classic eye makeup looks, and that's what makes wearing these bright shades fresh and exciting.
With the help of makeup and hairstylist Erica Whelan, I've broken down five of spring 2019's biggest, boldest, and brightest eye makeup trends that are worth trying. Along with these visual examples, I've included a tip or two that'll help you out when you're standing in front of your bathroom mirror trying to execute these looks on your own.
Keep scrolling for five spring eye makeup trends that prove wearing bright makeup isn't scary.
Colorful Cat Eye
When the cat eye you wear day in, day out is starting to feel stale, swapping your black liner for a colorful one like, say, green, is an easy fix. For a truly opaque bright eyeliner look use a pencil liner to create your cat eye shape before going over it with a liquid liner like ColourPop's BFF Liquid Liner in The Hills.
Purple Smoky Eye
This just in: gray, bronze, and rose gold aren't the only colors that make for a killer smoky eye. Case in point: this lavender eyeshadow look. To achieve this vibrant smoky eye that'll make any eye color pop, reach for Flesh's Fleshcolor Starshine Eyeshadow Palette. Use "Hype," a medium shimmery purple all over the lid as a base, then layer "Button," a matte royal purple shade close to the lash line. For more definition, tap the shimmery light purple shadow from Tom Ford Beauty's Shadow Quad in Daydream on the center of the lid, and add matte gray shade along the crease to break up the purple.
Abstract Eyeliner
Yes, you were taught in school to always draw a straight line, but that rule doesn't apply to eyeliner in 2019. When you're in the mood to play with your eyeliner, the first rule is that there are no rules. Just have fun by adding a little accent instead of doing a full-on colorful line. That's exactly what Whelan did using L’Oréal Paris' Infallible Eye Paint Liner in White Party.
Bright & Bold Eyeshadow
Fun fact: it's impossible to feel mellow when you're wearing neon yellow eyeshadow. Although this shade looks terrifying in the pan, it's surprisingly wearable. If you're up for wearing an eyeshadow color that's not going to go unnoticed like this NARS eyeshadow in Douro, be sure to neutralize any dark under-eye circles so that shade on your eyelids truly pops.
Colorful Mascara
PSA: black isn't the only shade of mascara out there. A few swipes of a vibrant mascara like teal, blue, or pink is one of the most effortless ways to enhance your eye color. When you're figuring out what shade of mascara to try, keep the color wheel in mind, choosing one that's complimentary to your eye color. Whelan's tip: use a white or beige lash primer like Marc Jacobs Beauty's Velvet Primer to make a turquoise mascara like Urban Decay's Double Team Special Effect Colored Mascara in Deep End really stand out.